Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla rejected claims of switching off Opposition MPs' mics, clarifying the chair has no such control. He affirmed his duty to enforce rules and maintain the House's dignity following the failure of a no-confidence motion.

Speaker Rejects 'Mic Switched Off' Allegations

Speaking for the first time since the vote on Speaker's removal failed, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday categorically rejected the assertion that the Speaker has switched of any MP's microphone during their speech, rubbishing the claim that certain members, particularly of the Opposition's side, were not allowed speak during discussions.

"Some members also raised the issue that the microphones of Opposition MPs were switched off. I have said it before, too. The chair does not have a button to switch the mic on or off. Even Opposition MPs know this when they do the work sitting in this chair. Whoever is given permission to speak at that time, their mic is switched on," Birla said during his statement in Lok Sabha.

'My Duty to Enforce Rules'

He emphasised that while any member of the House can be satisfied or dissatisfied with the rules and proceedings, it is the Speaker's duty to enforce the rules. "Any member of the House can be satisfied or dissatisfied with the rules and proceedings of the House, but to enforce the rules is my responsibility and duty," he said.

Talking about his decision to suspend certain MPs for the remainder of the session, Birla added that he has always worked to ensure the dignity of the house is maintained. "Whenever any member attacks the dignity of the House, then I have to make difficult decisions to maintain the House's dignity," he added.

On Freedom of Speech and Impartiality

Speaking about Article 105 of the Constitution, which guarantees freedom of speech in Parliament, the Speaker said that while freedom of speech is a fundamental right, it is regulated by the rules and traditions of the House. "One member of the House had mentioned the freedom of speech in parliament under Article 105. Even though we have the freedom of speech in parliament, it is governed by the rules and traditions of the house," he said.

Speaker Birla has also reiterated that he will carry out his duties fairly and impartially, and emphasised that every member of the Lower House of Parliament, whether a minister or an Opposition MP, has the right to speak according to the rules. "For the third time in the parliamentary history of independent India, the Lok Sabha discussed a motion of no-confidence. I have always strived to ensure that every member in the House expresses their views on issues within the rules and procedures," he added.

Background: Opposition Allegations and No-Confidence Motion

Multiple Opposition MPs, including various Congress leaders and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, had alleged that the microphone of Rahul Gandhi was switched off while he was speaking in the House. The allegation is one of the reasons which led to the Opposition MPs bringing in a no-confidence motion against Birla.

Birla's return to the Lok Sabha on Thursday was met with protests and heavy sloganeering. He urged MPs from the INDIA bloc to allow the House to function smoothly during the Question Hour. Om Birla returned to the Lok Sabha as the Speaker after the no-confidence motion against him was rejected through a voice vote. (ANI)