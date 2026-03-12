Former IPS officer RN Ravi has taken oath as the new Governor of West Bengal. The appointment comes as part of an administrative reshuffle. His predecessor, CV Ananda Bose, resigned, calling it a 'conscious' decision and is returning to Kerala.

RN Ravi Takes Oath as New West Bengal Governor

Former IPS officer and the former Governor of Tamil Nadu RN Ravi took oath as the Governor of West Bengal at a ceremony in Lok Bhawan on Thursday in Kolkata. He was administered the oath by Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court, Sujoy Paul, in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee, Senior Minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim and Left Front chairman Biman Bose.

RN Ravi also greeted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after taking the oath as the West Bengal Governor.

RN Ravi was appointed as the new Governor of West Bengal as part of a broader administrative reshuffle of Governors and Lieutenant Governors announced by the Rashtrapati Bhavan ahead of the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

Outgoing Governor CV Ananda Bose on His Resignation

Meanwhile, Former West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Sunday said that his decision to resign from the post was a "conscious" one and that the reasons behind it would remain confidential for now. "The fact remains that I have taken a conscious decision to resign. The reasons for this will remain confidential till the right time comes," Bose said while speaking to reporters in Kolkata.

'Time to Conclude My Innings': Bose

When asked further about the reason for stepping down, Bose explained his decision by referring to cricket, saying that he believed it was the right time to conclude his tenure. He said, "Wherever there is an entry, there is an exit. I have completed 1200 days as Governor here, which in Cricket terms means 12 centuries. That's enough. There is a time to stop, I thought this is the right time for me to go to the exit."

He further added,"There is a rule in sports. Rules of the game are also to know when to end the game. When there is an entry, as Governor, I knew that there would be an exit. I was given an opportunity to decide for myself, and I decided to resign."

Bose on Saturday tendered his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu. In his resignation letter dated March 5, Bose expressed gratitude to President Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their guidance during his tenure. He also thanked the people of West Bengal for the affection he received while serving in the state and said that his "innings in West Bengal" had come to a close.

According to a statement shared by Lok Bhavan in Kolkata, Bose is set to return to his home state of Kerala, where he plans to contribute towards the goal of "Viksit Bharat" under the guidance of the national leadership. "I am shifting to Kerala to work towards Viksit Bharat. I will work under the guidance of the national leadership for achieving the goals of this great mission and do my best to further the cause of our dear Keralam, which is my home state," the statement said. (ANI)