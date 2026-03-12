A green corridor from Thane to Mumbai facilitated a life-saving liver transplant for a 43-year-old woman. The organ was transported 26 km from Jupiter Hospital to Nanavati Hospital in 30 minutes, allowing for the timely surgery.

The Thane-Mumbai green corridor has allowed for a 43-year old woman in Mumbai to recieve a liver transplant on time, with the Green Corridor allowing for 26 kilometres to be covered in 30 minutes.

Swift Organ Transport

Patient's Critical Condition

The 43-year-old woman from Bhopal was rushed to Nanavati Max Hospital, Mumbai, with acute liver failure, severe jaundice, and altered behaviour, indicating neurological involvement.

According to Nanavati Max Hospital in Mumbai, her condition was "rapidly worsening, leaving a very narrow window for treatment."

Urgent Transplant Listed

"As an urgent liver transplant was the only life-saving option to prevent further organ failure, the liver transplant team, led by Dr Gaurav Chaubal, Director - Liver and Multi-Organ Transplant, Nanavati Max Hospital, registered her in the supra-urgent category of the transplant waiting list on Sunday, 8 March," the hospital spokesperson said.

Hospital Expresses Gratitude

The hospital has also expressed its sincere gratitude to the family in Thane for saving multiple lives and "restoring hope to those with end-stage organ failure."

Police Facilitate Green Corridor

Mumbai Traffic police shared the details that the Green Corridor Movement was conducted on March 11, from Jupiter Hospital in Thane to Nanavati Hospital in Vile Parle, Mumbai.

The police said, "The movement began at 13:45 hrs and reached its destination at 14:16 hrs, covering a distance of 26 kilometres in just 30 minutes." (ANI)