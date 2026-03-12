An Indian man in a viral video gives a hilarious reason to avoid paying a toll, stating he left home without telling his wife and the payment message would alert her. Amused by his plea, the toll plaza staff help him pass without paying, and the man's unique excuse tickled the internet's funny bone.

The excuse left even the staff at the plaza in stitches, as the cunning traveller ultimately requested them to come out as his helpful allies. The fact that the toll plaza officials supported this man and allowed him to sneak through made the story much funnier.

As the video progressed, the toll plaza officials were baffled about how to respond to the man's unusual request and case scenario. "Brothers, I discreetly left home without informing my wife. The message for the toll gets to my wife's phone. Please help me," the man begged. To which, a member of the staff standing on the other side told him, “Switch off your light. We’ll make sure you’re counted as a local."

The video grew hilarious when the relieved tourist blessed this service member and his colleague in the rear in his own unique manner. “Thank you, brothers. When one day you also leave home for a trip without informing your wife, God will come to your rescue," he hilariously said before going ahead and bursting out in laughter.

Social Media Can't Keep Calm

As the video of the smart traveller attempting to escape tolls and getting into problems with his wife gained popularity online, internet users got their funny bone tickled and responded with a slew of amusing remarks.

The video revealed the man's attempts to avoid the toll and his wife's suspicions about taking the route and driving the distance without notifying her. However, as responsible Indian citizens, it is our responsibility to respect all laws and restrictions imposed by the authorities.