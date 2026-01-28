Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and four others were killed in a plane crash in Baramati. PM Narendra Modi expressed grief, hailing Pawar's contribution to the state's development. An investigation into the crash has been launched.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar, who was killed in the Baramati plane crash this morning, made huge contributions to Maharashtra's development. The PM expressed grief over the tragic plane crash in Baramati that claimed the lives of the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and four others.

Addressing the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Rally at Cariappa Ground here, PM Modi said, "A tragic plane crash has taken place in Maharashtra this morning. This accident has snatched away Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and some friends from us. Ajit Dada has made a huge contribution to the development of Maharashtra and the country. He always worked proactively." Expressing condolences to the Pawar family, PM Modi added, "I express my condolences to the family of Ajit Pawar ji and the families of others who lost their lives today."

The Prime Minister also acknowledged the cadets present at the event, stating, "Friends, amidst these moments of grief and sorrow, I would also like to extend my greetings to all the cadets present here, the cadets and officers who have come from various countries."

Earlier in the day, PM Modi spoke to the Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar following the tragic demise of Ajit Pawar and expressed his condolences.

The Tragic Crash in Baramati

Ajit Pawar, 66, died this morning after the aircraft carrying him crashed while attempting to land at Baramati airport in Pune district. The plane crash-landed near the runway threshold, killing all five people on board the chartered plane. Among the deceased were his personal security officer, a flight attendant and two pilots. The crash occurred around 8.48 am, and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau have dispatched probe teams to the site of the mishap to investigate. Pawar was on his way to Baramati to campaign for the Zilla Panchayat elections.

Leaders Pay Last Respects

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday arrived at Vidya Pratishthan in Baramati to pay their last respects to the late Ajit Pawar. Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat was also present to pay his respects.

Investigation Underway

As part of the investigation into the crash, Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) officials were present at the office of VSR Ventures Private Limited, which operates the ill-fated charter plane. The AAIB team was seen placing boxes of documents into vehicles.

Family Mourns Loss

Earlier, Sunetra Pawar broke down while meeting members of the Pawar family after the untimely demise of her husband. NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, late Ajit Pawar's cousin, was also seen deeply emotional as family members gathered to mourn the loss.

A Look at Ajit Pawar's Career

Ajit Pawar was the longest-serving Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra non-consecutively. He served in the position for six terms within various governments. He had worked as deputy chief minister in the cabinets of Prithviraj Chavan, Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde. He is survived by his wife, Sunetra Pawar and two sons, Jay and Parth Pawar. (ANI)