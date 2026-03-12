Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma, at a CII session, announced a goal for a $4.3T state economy by 2047. He highlighted an investment-friendly environment, Ease of Doing Business, and a 'Viksit Rajasthan' roadmap to support development.

Rajasthan's Vision for a $4.3 Trillion Economy

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Thursday said that Rajasthan holds immense potential for development. Addressing the annual session of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Rajasthan, the Chief Minister said, "Our government has taken various decisions, including creating an investment-friendly environment, encouraging innovations, ensuring Ease of Doing Business, and implementing Single Window Clearance, which have fostered a superior atmosphere for industries in the state."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

He added that the government is working with the goal of transforming the state's economy into a $4.3 trillion economy by 2047. He assured entrepreneurs that those investing in Rajasthan will face no hurdles, and swift solutions to all their problems will be ensured. He noted that the government is advancing developmental works in a planned manner, keeping future requirements in mind. A roadmap for holistic development--from Gram Panchayats to Urban Bodies--is being prepared based on the vision of 'Viksit Rajasthan 2047.'

Aligning with 'Viksit Bharat 2047'

Sharma mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided the vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047', and Rajasthan will play a pivotal role in achieving it. He stated that under the Prime Minister's skillful leadership, India has become the world's fourth-largest economy and is soon set to become the third-largest. He highlighted that since 2014, there has been significant progress in poverty alleviation, the elimination of terrorism, economic growth, and the enhancement of India's global prestige.

Boosting Infrastructure and Industry

The Chief Minister emphasised that the state government has accelerated growth through various schemes, innovations, and programs. Along with strengthening air connectivity, the road network has also been bolstered. Pointing out the abundance of minerals in the state, he said the government is focusing specifically on their processing. Additionally, local specialities are being promoted through the 'One District-One Product' scheme. The government has introduced 34 new policies to provide a favourable environment for industries.

Promoting Tourism and Heritage

Sharma further noted the vast potential for tourism in Rajasthan, citing historical temples and cultural heritage that attract domestic and international tourists. He reaffirmed the government's commitment to preserving the havelis of Shekhawati.

Strengthening Law and Order

He also highlighted that the law and order situation has strengthened, with a 10% decrease in crimes against women, and the police force is being equipped with adequate resources.

Empowering the Youth and Creating Jobs

The Chief Minister stated that the government has introduced a Youth Policy to promote entrepreneurship. Under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarozgar Yojana, interest-free loans are being provided to the youth. "Our intention is for the youth to become job creators rather than just job seekers," he said.

Contrasting the current administration with the previous one, he remarked that paper leak incidents under the former government shattered the dreams of the youth, whereas not a single paper leak has occurred during his tenure. The government aims to provide 4 lakh jobs in the public sector and 6 lakh in the private sector. So far, 1.25 lakh appointments have been made, 1.33 lakh recruitments are in progress, and a recruitment calendar for over 1 lakh posts has been released.

Good Governance and Inclusive Development

Chief Secretary V Srinivas added that under the Chief Minister's leadership, priority has been given to inclusive development and good governance to empower farmers, women, the poor, and the youth. He mentioned that work is being done in urban development, infrastructure expansion, and sustainable development under the goal of 'Future Ready Rajasthan.' He appealed to entrepreneurs for special cooperation in women's empowerment, ITIs, and skill training.

Event Highlights and Key Attendees

During the event, Sharma handed over appointment letters for private sector jobs to the youth and entrepreneurship vouchers to women. The event was attended by Anjali Singh, Chairperson of CII (Northern Region), Sanjay Agarwal, Chairman of CII Rajasthan, and other dignitaries and entrepreneurs. (ANI)