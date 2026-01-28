Ajit Pawar's Last Photo Before Baramati Plane Crash? Internet Abuzz After Tragic Death
A photograph believed to be Ajit Pawar’s last image before his fatal Baramati plane crash has surfaced and gone viral. Taken minutes before take-off from Mumbai, the photo shows him with his security staff. The crash killed five people.
Ajit Pawar’s alleged last photo before Baramati crash surfaces
A photograph believed to be the last image of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar before his fatal plane crash has surfaced and is being widely shared. Party leaders said the photo was taken just before the chartered aircraft took off from Mumbai for Baramati on Wednesday morning. The image shows Ajit Pawar along with his security staff, moments before what turned out to be his final journey.
Ajit Pawar was travelling to Baramati to attend a public meeting linked to the Zilla Panchayat elections. The aircraft crash-landed near the runway threshold at Baramati airport around 8.45 am, killing all five people on board.
Last photograph of Ajit Pawar allegedly taken moments before take-off
According to party leaders, the photograph was clicked at Mumbai’s General Aviation Terminal just before the aircraft took off at 8.10 am. The image shows Ajit Pawar calm and composed, standing with his bodyguard. Leaders said the picture was taken minutes before boarding and is now being described as his “last photo”.
The image has deeply moved party workers and supporters. Many described it as a painful reminder of how quickly events changed. The photograph has gone viral on social media platforms, with people paying tribute and expressing shock over the sudden loss.
Flight details and sequence of events
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the chartered plane was flying from Mumbai to Baramati. It was carrying Ajit Pawar, his personal security officer, an attendant, and two crew members. All five died in the crash.
The aircraft attempted to land at Baramati around 8.45 am. The crash occurred near the runway threshold. Officials said no one survived the impact.
Ajit Pawar had been in Mumbai on January 27, where he attended a meeting of the Maharashtra Cabinet Committee on Infrastructure. The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
Civil aviation minister explains poor visibility
Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said a transparent and accountable investigation would be carried out. Speaking to the media, he said early information pointed to poor visibility at the time of landing.
He explained that air traffic control asked the pilot whether the runway was visible. The pilot first said it was not visible. After a go-around, the aircraft attempted landing again. The pilot then confirmed visibility, after which landing clearance was given. Soon after, the accident occurred.
The minister said the incident was extremely saddening and called Ajit Pawar’s death an irreplaceable loss for Maharashtra.
Probe teams sent to crash site
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) and the DGCA have sent teams to Baramati. The investigation team will examine flight data, engine records, and air traffic control communication.
Officials said the probe would include radar data, CCTV footage, and statements from witnesses and airport staff. The aim is to determine the exact cause of the crash.
State holiday and mourning announced
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a state holiday and three days of state mourning. During this period, the national flag will be flown at half-mast across Maharashtra. No government entertainment programmes will be held.
All state government offices remained closed on Wednesday, January 28, 2026.
Fadnavis said the decision on Ajit Pawar’s last rites would be taken after consulting the family. He described Pawar as a hardworking leader and said the state was experiencing a “wave of sorrow”.
Last rites with full state honours
The Maharashtra General Administration Department confirmed that Ajit Pawar’s last rites will be performed with full state honours.
Kiran, Trustee of Vidya Pratishthan, said the mortal remains would be kept at the Vidya Pratishthan ground for public homage. The last rites will be held at 11 am on Thursday.
A large crowd gathered outside Baramati hospital as news of Pawar’s death spread.
Family and leaders arrive in Baramati
Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra Pawar, son Parth Pawar, and cousin Supriya Sule left for Baramati. Senior NCP leader Praful Patel also travelled to the town.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Sharad Pawar and expressed his condolences. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also conveyed his grief, according to Chief Minister Fadnavis.
A long political journey ends abruptly
Ajit Pawar, 66, was the nephew of veteran leader Sharad Pawar and cousin of MP Supriya Sule. He was the longest-serving Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra in non-consecutive terms.
He served six times as Deputy CM under different chief ministers, including Prithviraj Chavan, Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde.
He is survived by his wife Sunetra Pawar and two sons, Jay Pawar and Parth Pawar.
