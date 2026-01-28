A photograph believed to be the last image of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar before his fatal plane crash has surfaced and is being widely shared. Party leaders said the photo was taken just before the chartered aircraft took off from Mumbai for Baramati on Wednesday morning. The image shows Ajit Pawar along with his security staff, moments before what turned out to be his final journey.

Before plane Crash Ajit Pawar Last Photo In Plane Baramati Maharashtra. 🥺🙏#AjitPawar

pic.twitter.com/vRPlbaxCBz — Engineer Pandit (@PtRohanGautam) January 28, 2026

Ajit Pawar was travelling to Baramati to attend a public meeting linked to the Zilla Panchayat elections. The aircraft crash-landed near the runway threshold at Baramati airport around 8.45 am, killing all five people on board.