    Air India's Paris-bound flight suffers 'flap issue' mid-air, returns to Delhi

    Air India's B787-800 aircraft VT-AND, operating AI 143 (Delhi-Paris) flight, at 1:28 pm took off from the Indira Gandhi International Airport and was in the air for 35 minutes when a full emergency was declared.

    First Published Jan 4, 2023, 4:48 PM IST

    A Paris-bound Air India flight on Wednesday (January 4) made an emergency landing at Delhi's airport after suffering "flap issue" mid-air. It is reportedly said that there had as many as 210 passengers on board.

    Air India's B787-800 aircraft VT-AND, operating AI 143 (Delhi-Paris) flight, at 1:28 pm took off from the Indira Gandhi International Airport and was in the air for 35 minutes when a full emergency was declared. It returned to Delhi safely at 2:25pm. There are no reports of injuries to any passengers or crew members.

    So far, the Air India has not made an official statement regarding the same.

    In December 2022, a SpiceJet flight from Jeddah to Kozhikode had made an emergency landing in Kochi after the crew noticed problems with the critical hydraulics systems. The aircraft had landed safely.

    In a separate incident, Air India on Wednesday (January 4) said that the passenger, who urinated on a woman passenger in the business class of a US-Delhi flight has been banned from flying with Air India for 30 days.

    The spokesperson of the Air India said that the passenger has been banned from flying with Air India for 30 days or till the decision of the internal committee, whichever is earlier. "If found guilty, action will be taken against the unruly passenger as per regulatory guidelines," the spokesperson said.

    Earlier, the man had allegedly urinated on a woman passenger in the business class of a US-Delhi Air India flight. He was booked and a police complaint was launched against him. The incident took place on November 26, 2022.

