Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Drunk man urinates on female passenger in Air India's business class: Report

    The incident occurred onboard Air India flight AI 102 on its way from New York JFK airport to New Delhi on November 26. According to reports, Air India has filed a police complaint and formed an internal committee to recommend that the male passenger be placed on a 'no fly' list. 

    Drunk man urinates on female passenger in Air India's business class: Report - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 4, 2023, 11:07 AM IST

    A drunk man urinated on a female passenger in the business class of a New York-Delhi Air India flight on November 26. Air India confirmed the incident. The incident occurred onboard Air India flight AI 102 on its way from New York JFK airport to New Delhi on November 26. 

    According to reports, Air India has filed a police complaint and formed an internal committee to recommend that the male passenger be placed on a 'no fly' list. The government committee is considering adding the male passenger to the no-fly list, and a decision is awaited. 

    The matter was brought to light after the female passenger wrote to TATA Group Chairman N Chandrasekharan. In her complaint, she said that the cabin crew were insensitive to the situation, and they gave her a pair of pyjamas and slippers to change into. As the flight landed in Delhi, the male passenger walked scot-free, and no action was taken against the passenger, as per reports. 

    According to her letter, the female passenger did not want to return to the soiled seat, so she was given a crew seat. After an hour, she was asked to return to her seat, which was now covered with sheets but still smelled. She was later given another crew seat, where she spent the rest of her flight.

    The female passenger claimed that she was not given another business seat despite many business-class seats being available.

    The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has requested a report from the airline. "We will take action against those found to be negligent," said the regulator.  

    Also Read: Air India Express issues Covid guidelines for passengers travelling from UAE; check details

    Also Read: Bengaluru couple accuses Air India pilot for not allowing pet onboard, airline reacts | WATCH

    Also Read: Air India nears historic order for up to 500 jets worth billions: Report

     

    Last Updated Jan 4, 2023, 11:07 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sexual harassment case Offered Rs 1 crore to leave country claims Haryana woman coach gcw

    Sexual harassment case: Offered Rs 1 crore to leave country, claims Haryana woman coach

    Meet Capt Shiva Chouhan, first woman officer to be deployed at world's highest battlefield Siachen

    Meet Capt Shiva Chouhan, first woman officer to be deployed at world's highest battlefield Siachen

    Congress MLA accuses Uttarakhand govt for Banbhoolpura residents' plight facing eviction; check details AJR

    Congress MLA accuses Uttarakhand govt for Banbhoolpura residents' plight facing eviction; check details

    Second batch of 12 South African cheetahs likely to arrive at Kuno National Park this month: Report AJR

    Second batch of 12 South African cheetahs likely to arrive at Kuno National Park this month: Report

    Cinema hall is a private property can bar moviegoers from carrying outside food beverages Supreme Court AJR

    'Cinema hall is a private property, can bar moviegoers from carrying outside food, beverages': Supreme Court

    Recent Stories

    football Does Cristiano Ronaldo have a Newcastle United clause in his Al-Nassr contract? Magpies boss Eddie Howe clarifies-ayh

    Does Ronaldo have a Newcastle clause in his Al-Nassr contract? Magpies boss Howe clarifies

    Japan is offering young parents a million yen to leave Tokyo Here is why gcw

    Japan is offering young parents a million yen to leave Tokyo; Here's why

    Pathaan Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film trailer to release on THIS date RBA

    Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film trailer to release on THIS date

    8 risks that banks dealing with cryptocurrencies face

    8 risks that banks dealing with cryptocurrencies face

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I: The young guns got us out of the situation - Hardik Pandya post 2-run conquest-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'The young guns got us out of the situation' - Pandya post 2-run conquest

    Recent Videos

    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    Video Icon
    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Video Icon
    Shocking hit-and-run case in Delhi; 20-year-old girl dragged under car for kilometres

    New Year hit-and-run case shocks Delhi; CCTV confirms young girl was dragged under car for kilometres

    Video Icon
    Watch First batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infrantry Regimental Centre

    Watch: When the first batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre

    Video Icon
    WATCH Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash-ayh

    WATCH: Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash

    Video Icon