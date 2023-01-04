Drunk man urinates on female passenger in Air India's business class: Report

The incident occurred onboard Air India flight AI 102 on its way from New York JFK airport to New Delhi on November 26. According to reports, Air India has filed a police complaint and formed an internal committee to recommend that the male passenger be placed on a 'no fly' list.

A drunk man urinated on a female passenger in the business class of a New York-Delhi Air India flight on November 26. Air India confirmed the incident. The incident occurred onboard Air India flight AI 102 on its way from New York JFK airport to New Delhi on November 26.

According to reports, Air India has filed a police complaint and formed an internal committee to recommend that the male passenger be placed on a 'no fly' list. The government committee is considering adding the male passenger to the no-fly list, and a decision is awaited.

The matter was brought to light after the female passenger wrote to TATA Group Chairman N Chandrasekharan. In her complaint, she said that the cabin crew were insensitive to the situation, and they gave her a pair of pyjamas and slippers to change into. As the flight landed in Delhi, the male passenger walked scot-free, and no action was taken against the passenger, as per reports.

According to her letter, the female passenger did not want to return to the soiled seat, so she was given a crew seat. After an hour, she was asked to return to her seat, which was now covered with sheets but still smelled. She was later given another crew seat, where she spent the rest of her flight.

The female passenger claimed that she was not given another business seat despite many business-class seats being available.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has requested a report from the airline. "We will take action against those found to be negligent," said the regulator.

