    Air India's iconic Boeing 747 bids farewell with spectacular 'Wing Wave' in final flight from Mumbai (WATCH)

    The departure ceremony saw one of the two Boeing 747 planes, which remained in good condition, leave Mumbai on Monday morning, with the other expected to follow suit shortly. Additionally, two other Boeing 747 aircraft will be dismantled in Mumbai for spare parts.

    Air India's iconic Boeing 747 bids farewell with spectacular 'Wing Wave' in final flight from Mumbai (WATCH)
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 22, 2024, 2:49 PM IST

    Air India on Monday (April 22) bid farewell to its last remaining Boeing 747 aircraft, marking the end of an era for the iconic jumbo jet. The aircraft, previously registered as VT-EVA and named "Agra," took off from Mumbai's airport for the last time after being sold to a foreign company.

    Bengaluru police conduct intensive search after bomb threat at Kadamba Gardenia Hotel in Jalahalli

    De-registered by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) last year following its retirement, the aircraft underwent a symbolic transformation as its Air India insignia and titles were removed.

    This facilitated a temporary American registration, N940AS, allowing its departure from its former home base.

    "Today, one of the former Air India Boeing 747s left Mumbai for the last time. Once registered VT-EVA and named 'Agra,' it was de-registered by the DGCA last year after retirement, and its 'Air India' titles and logos were removed," explained Debasish Chakraverty, an aviation historian.

    REVEALED! UPSC IAS topper Aditya Srivastava's remarkable mark sheet goes viral on social media

    "Hence a temporary American registration, N940AS was applied to it last week, to permit it to fly out of its former home base, towards an uncertain future," he further said.

    Last Updated Apr 22, 2024, 2:49 PM IST
