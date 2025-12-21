Union Minister Kiren Rijiju met with a Buddhist delegation from Himachal Pradesh for a 'meaningful exchange.' This followed his visit to Ladakh for Losar celebrations, where he participated in cultural events at the Central Institute of Buddhist Studies.

Kiren Rijiju Meets Buddhist Delegation from Himachal Pradesh

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Sunday met with a Buddhist delegation from Himachal Pradesh at his residence in New Delhi.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Sharing the glimpses of his interaction in a post on X, Rijiju said he met the representatives of the Buddhist community from Lahaul, Spiti, Kinnaur and Dharamshala, describing the interaction as "a warm and meaningful exchange rooted in harmony, culture and shared values."

Interacted with a Buddhist delegation from Lahaul, Spiti, Kinnaur & Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, at my residence in New Delhi. A warm & meaningful exchange rooted in harmony, culture & shared values. pic.twitter.com/Y5oQqrm583 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) December 21, 2025

Rijiju Joins Losar Celebrations in Ladakh

The interaction comes a day after the Union Minister extended warm greetings to the people of Ladakh on the occasion of Losar, the traditional Tibetan New Year, as he participated in the cultural celebration atthe Central Institute of Buddhist Studies (CIBS) in Ladakh.

Sharing a post on X, Rijiju said, "On the auspicious occasion of Losar (New Year), I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to the people of Ladakh. May the New Year usher in happiness, prosperity and peace for all. Tashi Delek & Julley!"

The post was accompanied by a video showing the Union Minister dancing to the rhythmic beats of the traditional dhol and trumpet along with students and faculty members of the CIBS.

Rijiju was in Ladakh to attend the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony of the Traditional Arts Academic Block at the CIBS. During the event, he interacted with students and staff, joining them in cultural performances.

About the Losar Festival

Losar marks the beginning of the New Year according to the Tibetan lunar calendar and is one of the most important festivals for Tibetan Buddhists. Celebrated across Ladakh, Tibet, Nepal, Bhutan and parts of Arunachal Pradesh, the festival symbolises the victory of good over evil and the renewal of hope. The festival spans a week or two, blending religious ceremonies with vibrant cultural festivities. (ANI)