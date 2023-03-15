Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Air India pee-gate: DCW chief writes to DGCA on handling sexual harassment, unruly passengers

    The DCW chief cited the recent instances of a drunk passenger urinating on a female co-passengers on two Air India flights. The panel had said it has taken suo moto cognizance of both incidents and sought greater accountability from airlines and DGCA in cases of sexual harassment.

    Air India pee-gate: DCW chief writes to DGCA on handling sexual harassment, unruly passengers AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 15, 2023, 11:45 AM IST

    Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Wednesday (March 15) wrote a letter to the Director General of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and listed detailed recommendations to deal with unruly passengers and incidents of sexual harassment on flights and at airports.

    The DCW chief cited the recent instances of a drunk passenger urinating on a female co-passengers on two Air India flights. The panel had said it has taken suo moto cognizance of both incidents and sought greater accountability from airlines and DGCA in cases of sexual harassment.

    Also read: Land-for-jobs case: Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi and Misa Bharti appear before Delhi court

    In a letter, the DCW chief said, "The Commission has drafted detailed recommendations on amendments that should be made to prevalent guidelines so that cases of sexual harassment and unruly behaviour are dealt with strictly on flights and in airports."

    In its detailed report, the Commission gave recommendations to DGCA regarding steps to be taken to prevent and tackle sexual harassment on flights. The recommendations include action against highly intoxicated persons, including preventing such persons from boarding the aircraft protocols to handle such passengers on planes and severely limiting alcohol intake on flights.

    Also read: 'Grounded to our tradition': Kiren Rijiju defends Centre's stand on same-sex marriage

    It also proposed action against persons indulging in sexual harassment on flights. These include registration of an FIR against the offender and setting up an independent committee to enquire into complaints of sexual harassment from passengers headed by a retired woman judge.

    Apart from the Air India pee-gate, on March 12, a drunk Travel Ticket Examiner (TTE) allegedly urinated on a woman's head in Akal Takht Express, a Government Railway Police (GRP) official said.

    It is reportedly said that the accused has been identified as Munna Kumar of Bihar and was deployed on the Akal Takht Express between Amritsar and Kolkata. It is also said that the woman was sleeping when the TTE urinated on her.

    Also read: 'India will be declared Akhand Hindu Rashtra by 2026': Suspended BJP leader T Raja Singh

    The woman woke up and raised an alarm and her husband managed to grab the TTE. Other passengers also woke up and thrashed the TTE after which they handed him over to the Government Railway Police (GRP).

    Last Updated Mar 15, 2023, 11:45 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka Election 2023 Congress peddles fake Kannada Prabha survey claiming victory in May polls

    Congress in Karnataka caught peddling fake survey claiming May election win

    Land-for-jobs case: Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi and Misa Bharti appear before Delhi court AJR

    Land-for-jobs case: Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi and Misa Bharti appear before Delhi court

    Grounded to our tradition Kiren Rijiju defends Centre's stand on same-sex marriage AJR

    'Grounded to our tradition': Kiren Rijiju defends Centre's stand on same-sex marriage

    Despite Make in India push, country still top gun in world's arms import race

    Despite desi push, India still top gun in world's arms import race

    India will be declared Akhand Hindu Rashtra by 2026 Suspended BJP leader T Raja Singh AJR

    'India will be declared Akhand Hindu Rashtra by 2026': Suspended BJP leader T Raja Singh

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka Election 2023 Congress peddles fake Kannada Prabha survey claiming victory in May polls

    Congress in Karnataka caught peddling fake survey claiming May election win

    football FIFA World Cup 2026 to retain 4-team group format despite increase of teams from 32 to 48-ayh

    FIFA World Cup 2026 to retain 4-team group format despite increase of teams from 32 to 48

    Land-for-jobs case: Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi and Misa Bharti appear before Delhi court AJR

    Land-for-jobs case: Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi and Misa Bharti appear before Delhi court

    Indubala Bhaater Hotel: Here's how 32-year-old Subhashree Ganguly turns into 75-year-old lady in the popular Hoichoi series RBA

    Indubala Bhaater Hotel: Here's how 32-year-old Subhashree Ganguly turns into 75-year-old lady (Video)

    GATE 2023 result to be released on March 16; know last year's cutoffs, where to check - adt

    GATE 2023 result to be released on March 16; know last year's cutoffs, where to check

    Recent Videos

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon
    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon