Air India denied commenting on reports of its Phuket-Delhi flight pilot failing a dope test, stating it hasn't received the results. The pilot's union also urged against jumping to conclusions, confirming a post-flight test was conducted.

Air India Awaits Test Results

Air India has responded to media reports that claimed the pilot of the turbulence-hit Phuket-Delhi flight had allegedly failed a dope test. In a statement issued on Sunday, Air India said it had not received the results of a regular test conducted on the crew and hence would not comment.

"We are aware that a post-flight screening test was conducted on the pilots in accordance with applicable protocols. However, the results of the test have not been shared with Air India, and we are therefore not in a position to comment on any findings. Air India undertakes regular drug testing of crew members in compliance with civil aviation regulations, independent of any specific flight or operational incident. We will continue to cooperate with the relevant authorities as required," the Air India spokesperson said.

Pilot's Union Urges Caution

Captain CS Randhawa, President of Federation of Indian Pilots, also maintained that the test results have not yet been confirmed and urged people not to jump to any conclusion

Captain CS Randhawa told ANI, "Regarding the Air India flight that was arriving in Delhi from Phuket, it has been revealed that the pilot underwent a psychoactive substance test after landing. It has not yet been confirmed whether the pilot tested positive; until the report is available, it would be premature to claim a positive result, as there is currently no evidence to support it. The airline has not disclosed any information regarding a positive test result either; had the pilot tested positive, the airline would have informed the DGCA. Since that has not happened, I believe it would be inappropriate to jump to the conclusion that the pilot tested positive."

The Turbulence Incident

On August 4, the Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi encountered turbulence, resulting in a brief change in altitude and leaving several passengers and crew members with minor injuries. Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is probing the incident, Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said. (ANI)