A spokesperson for the airline said that the Air India plane from Birmingham to New Delhi was thoroughly inspected and all the checks have been completed.

New Delhi: An Air India flight AI-114 from Birmingham to New Delhi received a bomb threat on Saturday, after which it was diverted to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely, Air India said on Sunday. A spokesperson for the airline said the plane was thoroughly inspected and all the checks have been completed.

"Flight AI114 from Birmingham to Delhi on June 21 received a bomb threat and was consequently diverted to Riyadh, where it landed safely and completed security checks," Air India spokesperson said.



Earlier, an Air India Express flight from Delhi to Patna was diverted to Varanasi due to adverse weather conditions. An airline spokesperson said that Air India Express flight IX1014 from Delhi (DEL) to Patna (PAT) on 21 June 2025 was diverted to Varanasi (VNS). "Due to adverse weather conditions, one of our flights to Patna was diverted briefly to Varanasi. When the weather improved, the flight resumed and landed in Patna. We regret the delay caused by circumstances beyond our control," the spokesperson said.



On Friday, Air India cancelled several international and domestic flights due to increased aircraft checks, bad weather, and airspace restrictions. Affected flights include services between Dubai, Chennai, Delhi, Melbourne, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Mumbai. According to an Air India's statement, "Air India's international flights AI906 from Dubai to Chennai; AI308 from Delhi to Melbourne; AI309 from Melbourne to Delhi; AI2204 from Dubai to Hyderabad and domestic flights AI874 from Pune to Delhi; AI456 from Ahmedabad to Delhi; AI-2872 from Hyderabad to Mumbai and AI571 from Chennai to Mumbai have been cancelled due to enhanced maintenance and operational reasons."



The airline has offered full refunds or free rescheduling and is helping passengers with alternate travel plans. "We regret the inconvenience caused to passengers. Our colleagues on ground are making alternative arrangements for them to fly to their respective destinations at the earliest. Full refunds on cancellation or complimentary rescheduling has been offered to passengers," it said.