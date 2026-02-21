A 25-year-old delivery executive, Hem Shakar, was killed in a road accident in West Delhi's Subhash Nagar. Police have arrested the accused driver, Mohit Kumar (27), who allegedly hit the victim's e-scooter from behind with his car.

Man Arrested in Fatal West Delhi Accident

A 27-year-old man has been arrested after a delivery executive was killed in a road accident near Subhash Nagar Metro red light on Najafgarh Road in West Delhi in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

Details of the Incident

According to the Delhi Police, a PCR call regarding the accident was received at Tilak Nagar police station at around 3:26 am. The incident occurred near the Subhash Nagar Metro red light on Najafgarh Road towards Rajouri Garden, where both vehicles involved were found at the spot.

The victim, identified as Hem Shakar (25), was shifted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. He was working as a delivery executive for a quick-commerce company and was riding an electric scooty at the time of the accident. MLC information has been received, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West District said.

Driver Apprehended Following Eyewitness Reports

According to the DCP, eyewitnesses present reported that a Hyundai Verna car allegedly hit the e-scooter from behind. Police said eyewitnesses reported that a car allegedly hit the e-scooter from behind. The accused driver, identified as Mohit Kumar (27), son of Rajesh Kumar and a resident of Najafgarh, was immediately taken into custody and later arrested. The car has been seized.

Police added that the accused works as an MCD contractor. An FIR has been registered, and further legal action is underway. (ANI)