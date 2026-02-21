The CRPF conducted a medical camp in J&K's Roun village for women's healthcare. Concurrently, the Indian Army continues its community outreach with medical camps in remote areas like Uri and Naushera, enhancing access to quality health services.

The 137 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) conducted a specialised medical camp on Saturday facilitate healthcare facilities to the residents of Roun village. The initiative aimed at bringing modern medical facilities, especially to the women in Jammu and Kashmir. CRPF Assistant Commandant Medical Officer Manish Rundla said, "This is being organised under the directions of the Indian government for the women who experience weakness... We are providing medications of Iron, Folic Acid, Calcium... We are also focusing on sanitary hygiene..."

Indian Army's Broader Healthcare Outreach

Earlier this month, the Indian Army has been consistently expanding its community outreach in Jammu & Kashmir by organising healthcare initiatives, medical camps and preventive health programmes in remote and border areas to supplement government healthcare services and bring quality care closer to underserved populations. Indian Army medical outreach activities, including comprehensive medical camps in areas such as Uri that have benefited more than 1,300 civilians from remote villages with specialist consultations, reflect this ongoing effort to enhance access to health services alongside the regular security mandate of the forces.

Multi-Speciality Camp in Naushera

As part of the commemorative events leading up to Naushera Day 2026, the Army organised a Multi-Speciality Medical Camp in collaboration with Government Medical College, Rajouri, in Naushera to provide free quality healthcare services to residents and people from adjoining areas. Specialist doctors in fields including medicine, surgery, gynaecology, eye care, ENT, orthopaedics and dentistry offered free consultations, health check-ups, diagnostic support and medical advice.

A total of 138 civilians from Naushera and surrounding villages availed of these services, with the camp emphasising preventive care, early diagnosis and community medical awareness.

Army representatives underscored that the event embodied the spirit of Naushera Day, honouring courage, sacrifice and service not only in defending borders but also in uplifting communities, and highlighted the strengthening of civil-military collaboration through partnerships with Government Medical College Rajouri and other local institutions. (ANI)