The CPRG hosted a summit on 'Reimagining Education in the Age of AI' at the India AI Impact Summit 2026. Experts discussed AI's role in reshaping learning, promoting universal AI literacy, and ensuring equitable access to technology for all.

The Centre of Policy Research and Governance (CPRG) hosted a main summit event titled "Reimagining Education in the Age of AI" at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan as part of the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

As per CPRG, "The event brought together policymakers, leading academicians, and industry experts. The panel explored the role of AI in reshaping learning, pedagogy, and institutional design to enable more personalised and inclusive education. The panel highlighted pathways to universal AI literacy for learners and educators."

"The discussion reflected the broader priorities of the India AI Impact Summit 2026," CPRG said in a statement.

Expert Perspectives on AI in Education

Acknowledging the new possibilities that AI has brought to education, the Director, CPRG, Dr Ramanand said, "AI should be used to enhance learning and assist teachers, while keeping human judgment and thinking at the centre. It is the process of learning that should be in focus rather than the content."

He emphasised that technology should be made accessible to all communities and regions so that everyone has an equal opportunity.

Dr Ramanand further highlighted that we need to think about the futuristic Institution of Education, which can address the challenges and issues of technology.

CPRG Director added, "This AI Summit is the right time to reimagine the future of education, and without incorporating technology in education for everyone, we will not be able to ensure equitable education for all."

S Anand Rao Patil, Additional Secretary of Higher Education, Government of India, said, "India has over one crore school teachers. We must prioritise equipping them with AI literacy so they can guide students in using these technologies responsibly."

Prof KK Aggarwal, President, South Asian University, has recalled how he visualised a university for future generations during the establishment of GGSIP University when the IT sector was on peak. Emphasising the technological needs of the nation, he indicated that the present AI moment is much stronger than the IT one.

Prof Pankaj Arora, Chairperson, National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), added, "AI is not going to replace teachers. In fact, AI and teachers complement each other; there is no competition. AI should be used as an assistant that enhances adaptability, creativity, and personalised learning."

Suresh Yadav, Senior Director of the Trade, Ocean and Natural Resources Directorate, Commonwealth Secretariat, noted, "AI represents a paradigm shift. It is not merely a 180-degree turn. It is a 360-degree transformation. Now, our challenge is to guide it in the right direction."

Summit Initiatives and Broader Context

During the session, CPRG launched its latest report, AI in School Education, and presented key findings on student engagement with AI and its implications for teaching and curriculum design.

The event forms part of CPRG's Future of Society initiative, which examines the implications of emerging technologies for governance and public institutions.

In the lead-up to the India AI Impact Summit 2026, CPRG held a series of pre-summit engagements across India and internationally, bringing together policymakers, researchers, and practitioners to deliberate on AI governance and institutional preparedness.

During the Summit, CPRG convened multiple Main Summit events, contributing to the broader global conversation on responsible AI and technology policy.

As part of this broader engagement, CPRG also hosted the second edition of its flagship PadhAI Conclave on AI in education, continuing its focus on implementation and institutional reform within the sector. (ANI)