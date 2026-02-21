Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis condemned the Indian Youth Congress' 'shirtless' protest at the India AI Impact Summit, saying it defamed the nation. The protest targeted PM Modi, while Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge also hit out at the event.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis lashed out at the Indian Youth Congress for staging a protest during the India AI Impact Summit, alleging that the act has tarnished the country's reputation on the global stage. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said, "The Youth Congress has defamed the nation. There is a discussion all over the world of the AI Summit...I condemn this protest. The Congress party has lost its mental balance, and they are not even able to see what is in the best interests of the nation."

Youth Congress Stages 'Shirtless' Protest

Earlier, on Friday, cadres of the Indian Youth Congress staged a 'shirtless' protest stunt at Bharat Mandapam against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, criticising the AI Impact Summit and accusing the PM of being "compromised". During the protest, party workers removed their shirts as a mark of dissent. In a statement, the Indian Youth Congress said its workers were protesting against a "compromised Prime Minister who has traded the identity of the country at the AI Summit." Police later detained the protesters.

"Indian Youth Congress workers raised their voice and protested against the compromised Prime Minister who has traded the identity of the country at the AI Summit," an official post from Indian Youth Congress said.

Senior Congress Leaders Criticise Summit

The protest followed Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi attacking the Government on the organisation of the summit and saying, "Instead of leveraging India's talent and data, the AI summit is a disorganised PR spectacle - Indian data up for sale, Chinese products showcased."

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge had also alleged mismanagement of the AI Summit, claiming that what could have been a "showpiece" event for India turned into "utter chaos." Kharge claimed that visitors and exhibitors alike faced "extreme distress" due to a lack of basic facilities such as food and water. In a post on X, Kharge criticised the government, stating that the summit, which was expected to showcase India's digital and artificial intelligence capabilities to the world, reportedly witnessed large-scale mismanagement.

"What could have been a showpiece AI Summit for the entire world, demonstrating the digital and AI capabilities of India, has reportedly turned into utter chaos and rank mismanagement by this 'PR hungry' government!" Kharge said. (ANI)