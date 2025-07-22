An Air India flight from Hong Kong to Delhi caught fire after landing on July 22. The fire broke out in the aircraft’s auxiliary unit. All passengers disembarked safely, and the plane is now grounded.

An Air India flight arriving from Hong Kong caught fire shortly after landing at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday. Fortunately, no one was hurt. The aircraft reportedly suffered some damage and was grounded for investigation.

Flight AI 315 catches fire

The fire broke out in Flight AI 315, which had just landed in Delhi. The flight had arrived from Hong Kong. According to Air India, the fire started in the aircraft's Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) after the plane had parked at the gate.

The APU is a small engine at the back of the aircraft. It helps power systems when the main engines are off. The system detected the fire and automatically shut down the APU.

Air India posted on X, “There was some damage to the aircraft, however, passengers and crew members disembarked normally, and are safe. The aircraft has been grounded for further investigations and the regulator has been duly notified.”

Passengers are safe

In a big relief, Air India informed that all passengers and crew were safe. The fire began while people were already leaving the plane. Everyone was able to get off the aircraft safely and calmly. Air India confirmed this in an official statement.

Investigation is underway

After the incident, the aircraft was grounded for inspection. Air India said that the aviation regulator has been informed. Investigators will now check what caused the APU fire and whether any safety procedures need to change.

Air India's response

Air India responded quickly to the fire and followed safety procedures. The airline said that passenger safety is its top priority. The crew acted as trained, and the aircraft’s systems worked properly by shutting off the APU.

Scroll to load tweet…