An Air India flight from Kochi to Mumbai veered off the main runway during landing amid heavy rains. All passengers and crew are safe. The aircraft has been grounded, and the secondary runway is now active.

An Air India flight from Kochi skidded off the runway while landing at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) early Monday morning, July 21, 2025. The incident happened around 9:27 AM during heavy rain.

The flight, AI 2744, was an Airbus A320 with the registration VT-TYA. It experienced what officials call a 'runway excursion', which means the aircraft moved off the runway path slightly after touching down.

All passengers safe, aircraft moved to parking bay

Thankfully, there were no injuries reported. The aircraft managed to taxi safely to the parking bay, and all passengers and crew disembarked without harm, according to a statement from Air India.

“The aircraft has been grounded for checks,” said an Air India spokesperson.

“It landed during heavy rainfall, which led to a runway excursion after touchdown.”

Airport activates secondary runway after damage

The main runway 09/27, where the plane landed, suffered minor damage from the incident. In response, emergency teams at CSMIA quickly handled the situation and activated the secondary runway 14/32 to keep other flights running smoothly.

“Safety remains our highest priority,” a CSMIA spokesperson said.

“There is minor damage to the main runway, and operations continue on the secondary runway.”

Rains disrupt Mumbai, but flights mostly on time

The incident happened as heavy overnight rain returned to Mumbai after a few days of clear weather. The rain caused waterlogging in low-lying areas and traffic jams across parts of the city.

However, flight operations remained mostly normal apart from some minor delays. Authorities have advised passengers to check flight updates, especially with more rain expected in the coming days.