    Air India Express set to begin Delhi-Ayodhya flights; Daily service starts January 16

    The airline's official release detailed the flight itinerary for its maiden journey, IX 2789, originating from Delhi at 11 am and arriving in Ayodhya at 12:20 pm. Subsequent to this, flight IX 1769 is programmed to depart Ayodhya bound for Delhi at 12:50 pm, touching down at 2:10 pm.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 21, 2023, 5:37 PM IST

    Air India Express is all set to mark a significant milestone with the launch of its inaugural flight to Ayodhya from Delhi on December 30, heralding the commencement of direct air connectivity between the revered temple town and the national capital. The scheduled daily direct flights are set to begin operations from January 16, 2024, bridging an essential link between the two locations.

    This aviation development arrives on the cusp of the much-anticipated consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, a significant event scheduled for January 22, 2024.

    The airline's official release detailed the flight itinerary for its maiden journey, IX 2789, originating from Delhi at 11 am and arriving in Ayodhya at 12:20 pm. Subsequent to this, flight IX 1769 is programmed to depart Ayodhya bound for Delhi at 12:50 pm, touching down at 2:10 pm.

    Aloke Singh, the Managing Director of Air India Express, expressed enthusiasm regarding the commencement of operations from Ayodhya immediately after the airport's opening. Singh emphasized the airline's commitment to bolstering connectivity, particularly between Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, and underscored their eagerness to contribute to the anticipated growth of Ayodhya by attracting pilgrims and travelers to the historic town.

    The airline has proactively released the flight schedule for daily non-stop flights between Ayodhya and Delhi, enabling bookings through various platforms such as their mobile app, website (airindiaexpress.com), and other major booking portals.

    Earlier this month, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) granted the aerodrome license for the forthcoming Ayodhya airport, a venture crafted by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) at an estimated cost of Rs 350 crore.

    Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had previously confirmed the imminent completion of the Ayodhya airport by month-end, with plans underway for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate this crucial facility, setting the stage for enhanced accessibility and travel convenience between Ayodhya and the national capital.

    Last Updated Dec 21, 2023, 5:37 PM IST
