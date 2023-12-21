Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha suspends three more Opposition MPs, tally reaches 146 in ongoing disruptions

    The Opposition strongly alleges that the suspension of MPs is a strategic maneuver by the government to pass crucial bills without any discussion, viewing it as an attempt to sideline their voices.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 21, 2023, 3:41 PM IST

    In a dramatic escalation, three more Opposition MPs were on Thursday (December 21) found themselves suspended from the Lok Sabha due to disruptive conduct, marking an unprecedented count of 146 suspensions within the lower house. This surge follows the suspension of two MPs just a day prior, intensifying the ongoing turmoil within the parliamentary corridors.

    The series of suspensions began earlier this week as the Opposition persisted in demanding a statement from the Union Home Minister regarding the security breach within the Lok Sabha. This breach involved individuals smuggling in smoke bombs and setting them off during house proceedings, triggering uproar and demands for accountability.

    This issue has become the latest flashpoint between the government and the Opposition, exacerbated by a Trinamool MP's mimicry of Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

    The sustained disruption of parliamentary proceedings has resulted in the suspension of numerous Opposition MPs. Initially, 51 MPs were suspended from the Lok Sabha for disruptions, followed by the suspension of an additional 78 opposition members from Parliament.

    The recent suspension of two more MPs, Thomas Chazhikadan of the Kerala Congress (Mani) and AM Ariff of the CPI(M), due to misconduct has further intensified the criticism. The House adopted the resolution for their suspension, which was moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

    This wave of suspensions has triggered severe criticism from the Congress and other parties, who accuse the BJP-led government of attempting to pass crucial legislations in what they term an "Opposition-less" Parliament, a move vehemently opposed and denounced.

    Last Updated Dec 21, 2023, 4:06 PM IST
