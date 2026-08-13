The Bar Council of India has lifted its earlier ban on the enrolment of NALSAR's 2026 graduating students. The BCI said all students will be entitled to enrol with State Bar Councils, noting the vast majority were innocent of any wrongdoing.

BCI modifies order, allows enrolment of NALSAR graduates

The Bar Council of India (BCI) on Thursday modified its earlier direction restricting the enrolment of 2026 graduates of NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad, with State Bar Councils, saying that all NALSAR students will now be entitled to enrol with the State Bar Council of their choice.

The decision came after the BCI Council discussed the matter and took note of the latest report that the vast majority of NALSAR's 2026 graduating students were innocent and had not intended to participate in any move aimed at showing disrespect. In a communication dated August 13, 2026, signed by BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra, the Council said it had "thoroughly discussed and deliberated" on the earlier communication issued the same day concerning the factual inquiry and enrolment of NALSAR's 2026 passed-out students.

"Accordingly, the Council modifies the order of the Chairman with regard to the ban on the enrolment of the NALSAR Students with the State Bar Councils. All the students will be entitled to get enrolled with the State Bar Councils of their choice," the communication states.

Inquiry into controversy to continue

The BCI, however, said it would await the inquiry report from the Vice-Chancellor of NALSAR before deciding what further action, if any, is required in the matter.

The Council also said it had received reports from "some reliable sources" that a handful of teachers and outsiders were instrumental in allegedly instigating the students. The BCI said further action would be taken after receiving the inquiry report from the Vice-Chancellor.

The latest communication effectively modifies the earlier BCI direction that had raised concerns over an alleged campaign at NALSAR relating to the proposed participation of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant in the university's convocation. The BCI had sought a factual inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the campaign and the persons allegedly involved in initiating or organising it. The inquiry is expected to help the Council determine whether any individual or group was responsible for conduct warranting further statutory examination.

'No student shall be made to suffer'

The Council has now made it clear that the 2026 graduates as a whole should not be prevented from entering the legal profession merely because of allegations concerning the conduct of some individuals.

"No student shall be made to suffer without any fault on his part," the BCI said in its latest communication.

The communication, issued with the approval of the BCI Council, has been addressed to the Vice-Chancellor of NALSAR University of Law and the Secretaries of all State Bar Councils.

The BCI's latest decision means that NALSAR's 2026 graduates can proceed with their enrolment before the State Bar Councils of their choice, while the factual inquiry into the controversy surrounding the convocation-related campaign will continue. The Council will consider the matter further after receiving the Vice-Chancellor's report. (ANI)