Air India Express launched its monthly 'PayDay Sale', offering special fares across its domestic routes starting from ₹1,950 and international network starting from ₹5,590 on Monday, said Air India Express in its release.

Sale Details and Booking Information

According to Air India Express, flight bookings at these special fares are open on the airline's website and mobile app, as well as on all major booking channels, until 1st January 2026.

Additionally, travellers can book zero check-in baggage on fares starting at ₹1,850 for domestic routes and at ₹5,355 for international routes.

The special fares are valid for domestic travel from January 12 to October 10, 2026, and for international travel from January 12 to October 31, 2026.

Air India further noted that Lite fares also include discounted check-in baggage rates: ₹1,500 for 15 kg on domestic flights and ₹2,500 for 20 kg on international flights.

Additional Benefits and Loyalty Offers

The airline also offers zero convenience fees on all bookings made through its mobile app.

According to the release, the airline's website provides various deals for loyalty members, including 25% off Business Class fares with best-in-class legroom, complimentary 'Gourmair' hot Meals, extra check-in baggage allowance and 'Xpress Ahead' priority services.

The release said that members of the Tata NeuPass rewards programme can also enjoy an additional discount of upto ₹250 on flight bookings made on the airline's own website and mobile app.

Business Class Availability

Business Class seats are available on over 40 new Boeing 737-8 aircraft that Air India Express inducted as part of its rapid expansion.

Special Promotions and Payment Options

The airline also offers special promotions, including discounted fares and benefits, on its website and mobile app for students, seniors, members of the armed forces, and their dependents, aiming to provide a wide range of benefits for flyers.

Additionally, the website also offers flexible payment options, including EMI and Buy Now, Pay Later plans.

