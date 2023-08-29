AIIMS doctors revive toddler who ceased breathing mid-air during Bengaluru-Delhi flight; check details

Five AIIMS doctors, returning from a medical event, rescued a 2-year-old child experiencing a life-threatening emergency on a Vistara flight from Bengaluru to Delhi. The child, who had a heart condition, stopped breathing mid-flight. Despite limited resources, the doctors administered CPR, inserted tubes, and coordinated with the pilot to divert to Nagpur for urgent medical care. The child's life was saved, and their efforts have garnered widespread praise.

A group of five doctors from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) showcased their exceptional medical skills by rescuing the life of a two-year-old toddler who faced a life-threatening emergency onboard a Vistara flight from Bengaluru to Delhi. The incident unfolded on Sunday night and involved AIIMS doctors who were returning to Delhi after attending a medical event in Bengaluru.

The doctors took action to save the young child who had stopped breathing while the flight was in mid-air. Dr. Navdeep Kaur, Dr. Damandeep Singh, Dr. Rishab Jain, Dr. Oishika, and Dr. Avichala Taxak are the five doctors who administered the child and treated his medical condition.



Mid-air medical emergency: Bengaluru doctor saves 60-year-old on IndiGo flight

The child, who had undergone intracardiac repair surgery earlier, was found unconscious and displaying signs of cyanosis — a bluish tint in the skin and lips due to a lack of oxygen. The AIIMS doctors responded swiftly, initiating immediate medical intervention despite the limited resources available on the aircraft.

"After around half an hour of trying to bring the child back, we realized that the child was at high risk because of a heart problem she had from birth. She had surgery 25 days ago. So, we decided that we urgently needed to land the plane," Kaur said.

"This child needed more advanced help. She needed a tube to help her breathe. So, we talked to the pilot of the plane, and they worked with us to land in Nagpur in just 15 minutes. An ambulance was ready there for us," she added.



Man on Bengaluru-bound flight attempts to open emergency door mid-air, booked

The medical team quickly started doing CPR and put in tubes to give medicines and help with breathing. Together, their hard work made the blood flow again in the child's body, which was a very important part of saving her life.

The plane was rerouted to Nagpur so that the child could get immediate medical care. When they reached there, the doctors gave the child to a children's doctor, and she was doing better. The amazing job done by the AIIMS doctors in saving the child's life has been praised by many.