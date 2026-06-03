AIADMK's KP Munusamy dismisses rumours that TVK chief Joseph Vijay sought a meeting with EPS. He criticised the CM's rapid political ascent, attributing it to social media popularity and cinematic narratives rather than political sacrifice.

Taking a sharp swipe at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay, AIADMK Deputy General Secretary KP Munusamy on Wednesday categorically dismissed rumours that the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief had sought an appointment with AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami. Speaking to reporters after inaugurating a new AIADMK office here, Munusamy refuted recent claims made by TVK leader CTR Nirmal Kumar, who alleged that Vijay was denied a meeting with EPS. "The allegation is completely false," Munusamy asserted. "At no point has Vijay, his office, or anyone from the TVK leadership sought time to meet our party leader."

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'Vijay's Success Down to Social Media Curation'

Launching a scathing critique of the Chief Minister's rapid political rise, Munusamy argued that Vijay's electoral success lacked the foundation of traditional political sacrifice. Instead, he attributed it to savvy social media curation. Munusamy claimed Vijay attracted young voters through Instagram reels, emotional messaging, and cinematic narratives. He stated that a section of the electorate simply desired change and persuaded their families to vote for TVK.

Describing Vijay as a "good learner" who still lacks political depth, Munusamy remarked, "Political parties do not disappear overnight. Even parties that may never come to power survive because of their ideology. Chief Minister Vijay needs to remember he is now the head of the state government, not a film star. People around him may applaud, but he must understand how many are unhappy with his approach."

AIADMK's Legacy Cannot Be Diminished

When questioned about AIADMK's standing in the shifting political landscape, Munusamy made it clear that the party's decades-long legacy cannot be diminished. He drew a sharp contrast between AIADMK's structural permanence and TVK's digital footprint. He pointed out that the party had governed Tamil Nadu for over three decades and had allied with national parties while retaining its distinct character. He also questioned whom Vijay should have met politically if he had not criticised AIADMK icons MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa.

On Other Political Figures

On TN Minister Aadhav Arjuna, Munusamy described him as more opportunistic than Minister Nirmal Kumar, alleging that he would gravitate towards whichever side held power. He said Arjuna was not qualified to comment on AIADMK affairs. On remarks by Thol. Regarding the DMK's defeat, Munusamy expressed sympathy for the VCK leader, describing him as a grassroots leader and social activist who had remained a loyal ally of the DMK for over a decade. He suggested that the DMK leadership should ensure that Thirumavalavan was treated with respect.

Munusamy also advised Chief Minister Joseph Vijay to remember that he was now the head of the state government and not a film star. "People around him may applaud, but he must also understand how many are unhappy with his approach. He should change and function with greater responsibility and affection towards the people," he said.

TVK's Organisational Strength Questioned

Questioning TVK's organisational strength, Munusamy claimed that AIADMK had grassroots units even in remote villages, whereas TVK's presence was largely confined to social media. He argued that ideology and long-term commitment, not online popularity, sustained political movements.

On the possibility of AIADMK contesting future by-elections, Munusamy said the party would take an appropriate decision when the situation arose. He added that the movement founded by MGR and strengthened by Jayalalithaa was now being carried forward by EPS.

AIADMK Criticises State Govt on Drug Menace

The AIADMK leader also criticised the state government's handling of narcotics-related issues, asking what concrete steps had been taken to fulfil promises regarding women's empowerment and drug eradication. He called for stricter action against drug traffickers, arguing that strong enforcement measures were necessary to curb the menace. (ANI)