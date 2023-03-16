Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AI to Bengaluru's rescue? Smart signals to reduce city traffic soon; here's how

    According to the tender that was earlier issued in March, companies are invited to bid for the work of upgrading and synchronising 136 existing traffic signals to adaptive traffic controlling, along with applying the ATCS tech to 29 new signals.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 16, 2023, 5:14 PM IST

    Bengaluru residents may witness a traffic signalling system powered by artificial intelligence by 2025, reports said. Karnataka Road Development Corporation Limited has floated a tender for AI-based upgradation of 165 traffic signals and March 30 is the last date to submit bids.

    According to reports, the intersections in about 17 corridors will use the Adaptive Traffic Control System (ATCS) technology.

    Rathnakar Reddy, transportation expert at Infra Support Engineering Consultants Pvt Ltd said that Bengaluru has either fixed-time signals or manually operated ones. He also said that the new technology will set the timings based on vehicular inflow as the signals will talk to each other and prioritise freeing up high-density corridors.

    "This will lead to optimisation of time. If you save 10 seconds at 10 signals, it may seem like just 100 seconds, but it is a considerable amount of travel time," Rathnakar Reddy said.

    According to the tender that was earlier issued in March, companies are invited to bid for the work of upgrading and synchronising 136 existing traffic signals to adaptive traffic controlling, along with applying the ATCS tech to 29 new signals at junctions that are currently 'unsignalised'.

    "Unsignalised means a junction or median that is currently operating without a signal," Reddy said. Upgradation of traffic signals is the next big project to be undertaken for improving Bengaluru's vehicular and pedestrian traffic movement after MA Saleem took charge as the special commissioner of police (traffic).

    Ambulances, fire engines, and other emergency vehicles will have a green zone thanks to ATCS' Emergency Vehicle Priority System.

    It is also said that these vehicles will need to install transponders that are approved by the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) that will help the ATCS sense the vehicle and manage its movement without the emergency responders needing to communicate with BTP.

    Last Updated Mar 16, 2023, 5:14 PM IST
