Imran Choudhary, a Class 11 student from Rajouri's border area, built 'Lagnever,' an AI-powered educational app. It was created to address his own study challenges and offers NCERT-based answers, notes, and tools for Indian students.

Imran Choudhary, 11th-class student from the border area of Doongi, has developed a new educational app called Lagnever- Revolution for Learning Education. He designed the app to solve the challenges he faced while studying. The app provides AI-powered notes and tools to help students across India.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

He is from the border block of Doongi in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. He is currently a Class 11 student at Himalayan Education Mission, Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir.

A Journey of Self-Learning and Innovation

"Growing up in a border region, I had minimal access to advanced technology, innovation, and mentorship," Imran said. Despite this, he developed a strong interest in learning, problem-solving, and independently building things. His journey has involved continuous self-learning, experimentation, and overcoming limited resources.

At a young age, he wrote a book on time management, primarily focused on students of his generation. Writing this book taught him discipline, planning, and the importance of structured thinking, which later helped him in technology and product development.

The Lagnever AI Solution

Later, he developed Lagnever AI, an educational application designed to help students with NCERT-based answers, smart explanations, handwritten-style notes, flashcards, history tracking, and efficient learning tools. The idea behind Lagnever AI came from his own academic struggles and the lack of personalised learning support available to students in small towns and border areas.

Vision, Support and Inspiration

He has been personally involved in the application's development, design, and improvement. His long-term vision is to work deeply in artificial intelligence and robotics and to expand Lagnever AI into India's leading educational and intelligence platform, accessible and affordable for students nationwide.

Throughout his journey, he has received consistent guidance and support from his cousin, Ibrar Anjum, who has played an essential role in mentoring him, helping him think through practical solutions, and guiding his decisions at every stage.

He aims to show that innovation can emerge from any part of India, including border regions, when determination, learning, and guidance converge. (ANI)