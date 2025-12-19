BJP MP Nishikant Dubey slammed Opposition MPs for their "shameful" conduct in Parliament, moving a Privilege Notice against eight. The opposition hit back, accusing the government of "assassinating Gandhi's name" by passing the VB-G RAM G Bill.

BJP Slams Opposition Over 'Shameful' Conduct in Parliament

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Friday strongly criticised Congress, DMK and TMC MPs over their conduct in Parliament, calling it "shameful" and said a Privilege Notice has been moved against eight MPs for their actions during the proceedings.

"There can be nothing more shameful in a democracy than what the Congress, DMK and TMC MPs did. They got on top of the table of Secretariat employees who sit before the Speaker and raised slogans. They turned violent," Dubey said.

Taking a swipe at the opposition, Dubey further remarked, "Bapu might have taught them this. Maybe the dictionary of Congress, DMK and TMC mentions that Bapu used to instigate people for violent activities."

He said that in line with Mahatma Gandhi's ideals, the ruling side has approached the Speaker. "In line with the lesson of truth, non-violence and honesty taught by Bapu, we have moved Privilege Notice against 8 MPs," Dubey said.

He also demanded strict action against the opposition MPs. "We would demand from the Speaker that this session conclude today, but till the upcoming Budget session, these MPs should be kept out of the proceedings of the House. Their activities make it look like they could even kill the Secretariat employees or turn violent. "They should be referred to Ranchi or Kanker for mental treatment..." he added.

Opposition Slams 'Viksit Bharat' Bill, Accuses Govt of 'Assassinating Gandhi's Name'

Meanwhile, Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat on Friday strongly criticised the passing of the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill 2025, accusing the BJP-led government of "assassinating the name of Gandhi ji."

"Their parent organisation assassinated Gandhi ji in 1948, and yesterday Modi ji's government assassinated the name of Gandhi ji. They did this because they have an allergy to things where Gandhi ji's and Nehru ji's names appear. They want to remove those names. They played a negative role in the freedom struggle," Bhagat said.

He further alleged that the government ignored the rural economy's dependence on the earlier scheme. "So, they do this. The rural economy was very dependent on this... If they Govt wanted, they would have done away with the flaws and added things...But they wanted to drop Gandhi ji's name. So, they did this..." he added.

The passing of the Bill triggered sharp criticism from opposition parties, who accused the government of rushing the legislation and weakening protections for labourers and the rural poor. Several opposition MPs alleged that the Bill undermines the spirit of MNREGA and was pushed through Parliament without adequate consultation.

Parliament has passed the VB-G RAM G Bill, with the Rajya Sabha approving it after the Lok Sabha's nod. Opposition members staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha, demanding that the Bill be referred to a Select Committee.

Government Defends Legislation

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan defended the Bill, saying it will play an essential role in the welfare of the poor and accused Congress of disrespecting Mahatma Gandhi's ideals.

Key Provisions of the Bill

The Bill guarantees 125 days of wage employment per rural household, up from the existing 100 days, for adult members willing to undertake unskilled manual work.

As per Section 22, the fund-sharing pattern between the Centre and states will be 60:40, while for North Eastern States, Himalayan States and Union Territories, including Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, it will be 90:10. (ANI)