Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'I want to speak but...': Rahul Gandhi slams centre over on controversial London remark

    Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi denied giving any anti-India speech during his visit to the United Kingdom. The Congress MP said he would speak inside Parliament "if they allow me to".

    I want to speak but Rahul Gandhi slams centre over on controversial London remark AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 16, 2023, 4:33 PM IST

    Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, whi is under fire from the BJP over his remarks in London over the state of democracy in India, trained guns on the Centre over industrialist Gautam Adani. Addressing a press conference, he reiterated his stand that he is not being allowed to speak in Parliament. 

    "If Indian democracy is functioning, I would be able to say my piece in Parliament. I am hopeful, but I don't think they would allow me to speak in Parliament. They adjourned the House within a minute of my arrival in Parliament today," Rahul Gandhi said.

    Also read: CBI registers FIR against Manish Sisodia, 5 others in Delhi government's 'Feedback Unit' case

    "In the morning, I went to Parliament and told the Speaker that I want to speak on the floor. Four ministers of the government levelled allegations against me... He was non-committal," the Congress leader said. He also said that it is now a "test of democracy" and it remains to be seen if he is granted the same space as the four ministers and allowed to speak in Parliament.  

    "My speech on Adani was expunged despite the fact that there was nothing in it that was not in the public domain. This was done to distract people as the government is scared," Rahul Gandhi said. "I have some questions for Prime Minister Modi about how Adani has been given the entire India-Israel defence relation. The question is, what is the relationship between the Prime Minister and Adani," he asked.

    Also read: 'Didn't say anything anti-India': Congress MP Rahul Gandhi amid Parliament row

    Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi denied giving any anti-India speech during his visit to the United Kingdom. The Congress MP said he would speak inside Parliament "if they allow me to".

    Last Updated Mar 16, 2023, 4:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ED issues fresh summons to BRS MLC K Kavitha after she skips previous notice; check details AJR

    ED issues fresh summons to BRS MLC K Kavitha after she skips previous notice; check details

    Decks cleared for purchase of 307 advanced towed artillery gun systems for Indian Army

    Decks cleared for purchase of 307 advanced towed artillery gun systems for Indian Army

    AI to Bengaluru's rescue? Smart signals to reduce city traffic soon; here's how AJR

    AI to Bengaluru's rescue? Smart signals to reduce city traffic soon; here's how

    VIDEO US releases footage of Russian SU-27 fighter jet dumping fuel on downed MQ-9 drone

    VIDEO: US releases footage of Russian SU-27 fighter jet dumping fuel on downed MQ-9 drone

    Expert speak: Downing of US drone in Russian jet encounter prompts counter claims of violations in the sky snt

    Expert speak: Downing of US drone in Russian jet encounter prompts counter claims of violations in the sky

    Recent Stories

    Class 10 paper leak shows government failure, says Assam chief minister Himanta Sarma - adt

    Class 10 paper leak shows government failure, says Assam chief minister Himanta Sarma

    ED issues fresh summons to BRS MLC K Kavitha after she skips previous notice; check details AJR

    ED issues fresh summons to BRS MLC K Kavitha after she skips previous notice; check details

    Justin Bieber's health update months after his partial facial paralysis makes fans excited vma

    Justin Bieber's health update months after his partial facial paralysis makes fans excited

    Decks cleared for purchase of 307 advanced towed artillery gun systems for Indian Army

    Decks cleared for purchase of 307 advanced towed artillery gun systems for Indian Army

    AI to Bengaluru's rescue? Smart signals to reduce city traffic soon; here's how AJR

    AI to Bengaluru's rescue? Smart signals to reduce city traffic soon; here's how

    Recent Videos

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon
    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon