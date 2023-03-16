'I want to speak but...': Rahul Gandhi slams centre over on controversial London remark

Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi denied giving any anti-India speech during his visit to the United Kingdom. The Congress MP said he would speak inside Parliament "if they allow me to".

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, whi is under fire from the BJP over his remarks in London over the state of democracy in India, trained guns on the Centre over industrialist Gautam Adani. Addressing a press conference, he reiterated his stand that he is not being allowed to speak in Parliament.

"If Indian democracy is functioning, I would be able to say my piece in Parliament. I am hopeful, but I don't think they would allow me to speak in Parliament. They adjourned the House within a minute of my arrival in Parliament today," Rahul Gandhi said.

"In the morning, I went to Parliament and told the Speaker that I want to speak on the floor. Four ministers of the government levelled allegations against me... He was non-committal," the Congress leader said. He also said that it is now a "test of democracy" and it remains to be seen if he is granted the same space as the four ministers and allowed to speak in Parliament.

"My speech on Adani was expunged despite the fact that there was nothing in it that was not in the public domain. This was done to distract people as the government is scared," Rahul Gandhi said. "I have some questions for Prime Minister Modi about how Adani has been given the entire India-Israel defence relation. The question is, what is the relationship between the Prime Minister and Adani," he asked.

