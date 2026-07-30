The Delhi Government, led by CM Rekha Gupta, has reconstituted the Delhi Commission for Safai Karamcharis, appointing Sunita Kangra as the new Chairperson. The move aims to make the commission more effective, accountable, and citizen-centric.

Acting on the directions of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi Government has reconstituted the Delhi Commission for Safai Karamcharis as part of its commitment to strengthening public welfare and improving administrative governance.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, "The move aims to make the Commission more effective,accountable,e and citizen-centric by appointing experienced and qualified individuals to key positions."

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the government's objective is to ensure the effective protection of the interests of every section of society while further strengthening the institutional framework dedicated to the welfare of Safai Karamcharis.

New Appointments to Safai Karamcharis Commission

As part of the reconstitution of the Delhi Commission for Safai Karamcharis, the Delhi Government has appointed Sunita Kangra as the Chairperson of the Commission. Shri Manoj Kumar and Shri Sushant Sagar have been appointed as Part-Time Members.

The Chief Minister said the Delhi Commission for Safai Karamcharis plays a vital role in promoting the welfare of Safai Karamcharis, safeguarding their rights, and ensuring the effective resolution of issues concerning them. She expressed confidence that these appointments would enable the Commission to function in a more proactive, effective, and people-centric manner, giving fresh momentum to initiatives aimed at protecting the rights and advancing the welfare of Safai Karamcharis.

She added that the move would also strengthen administrative efficiency and public service delivery in Delhi.

Delhi Govt Proposes Measures for Kanwar Yatra

Earlier on Monday, the Delhi Government proposed a series of measures for Kanwar Camps, including enhanced financial support for the makeshift tents established on the roadside, which are used by the 'Kanwar' or the pilgrims to rest during their arduous devotional journeys.

CM Gupta said the Delhi government is set to make a major decision to make the Kanwar Yatra-2026 more organised, safer, and convenient for devotees, according to a release.

In view of the steadily rising influx of pilgrims, inflation, and the increasing cost of running Kanwar camps, the government has proposed a significant enhancement in financial assistance. (ANI)