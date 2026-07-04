A mother in Ahmedabad faced abuse from teachers after requesting her daughter’s transfer certificate. The argument escalated when she threatened to call police, leading to aggressive shouting and filthy language.

A controversy erupted in Ahmedabad after teachers at a school allegedly misbehaved with a child’s mother, Himanshi Patel, when she came to collect her ten‑year‑old daughter’s transfer certificate.

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Witnesses said the teachers initially tried to convince Patel not to change schools. When she insisted, the situation quickly escalated.

Argument Turns Aggressive

According to accounts, the teachers began shouting at Himanshi Patel, ordering her to leave the premises. When she warned she would call the police, the staff allegedly became more aggressive, exchanging filthy words and intensifying the confrontation.

The heated argument has stirred outrage among parents and locals, who criticized the teachers’ conduct.

Transfer Certificate At Center Of Clash

The dispute centered on the transfer certificate, which the teachers reportedly refused to hand over. Patel’s insistence on moving her daughter to another school triggered the confrontation.

The incident has sparked debate over accountability in schools and the treatment of parents seeking administrative documents.

Authorities are expected to review the matter as the controversy continues to grow.