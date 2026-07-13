Survivors from Andhra Pradesh, caught in a tragic speedboat accident off Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island, have returned to Hyderabad. They described how their vessel overturned in rough seas, leading to the deaths of 15 people on a company trip.

Several survivors from Andhra Pradesh, who were caught in the tragic speedboat accident off the coast of Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island, arrived at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad late Sunday night. As survivors of the tragic boat capsize off Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island began arriving home, heart-wrenching details of the incident have emerged.

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Survivors Recount Ordeal

Mahipal, one of the survivors who landed at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad, described the terrifying moments when their vessel overturned in rough seas, leading to the loss of 15 lives. "Some of our group members went for the ride, and suddenly, a high wave came and the boat got flipped," Mahipal said, recounting the incident. "Out of 30 [passengers], 15 people are dead", he told ANI.

Ganesh, one of the survivors who arrived at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad, provided fresh insight into the incident, clarifying the composition of the group and the state's response. Speaking to ANI, Ganesh revealed that the scale of the incident involved more passengers than initially reported. "There were 34 people on the boat when the incident happened," he stated, adding that he had fortunately been on a different vessel at the time of the capsize. He also noted that of the affected group, four individuals hailed from Andhra Pradesh. Ganesh expressed appreciation for the administrative support provided to the families of the victims and the survivors. "The government's support we are receiving is good. Nara Lokesh's team is taking continuous follow-up," he said, highlighting the proactive efforts by the Andhra Pradesh government to monitor the situation and assist the affected families during this crisis.

Company-Sponsored Trip Ends in Catastrophe

Rameshwar Pradhan, one of the survivors who arrived in Hyderabad, provided a detailed timeline of the company-sponsored incentive trip that ended in catastrophe. "We actually went on behalf of the company and took our distributors along. There were about 105 of us in total," Pradhan stated. He explained that the group had been visiting various islands and was in the process of transferring between locations when the incident occurred. "We started in three boats to go to another island. After travelling just about one kilometre, the boat encountered trouble and suddenly capsized." Pradhan noted that the ill-fated vessel was carrying 34 passengers at the time. "15 of them were rescued, but the others drowned in the water," he said, describing the chaotic scenes that followed the capsize. Addressing the ongoing relief efforts, Pradhan added that the situation is being managed by the organisers. "Those in serious condition have been admitted to a hospital right there on the island, and our team is present there as well. The company is looking after the situation, and family members are also on their way," he confirmed.

Official Reports Confirm Death Toll

At least 15 people, including Indian tourists, were killed after a speedboat carrying 36 people capsized near Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island on Saturday, according to Vietnamese newspaper VN Express. The Embassy of India in Vietnam, in a list of the deceased, stated that 10 people from Tamil Nadu, three from Andhra Pradesh and two from Keralam died in the speedboat tragedy.

According to VN Express, citing authorities in the Phu Quoc Special Economic Zone, the speedboat, operated by Ocean Pear Island Company, was ferrying tourists from Hon May Rut Islet to An Thoi Port, around 25 kilometres from Phu Quoc Airport, when it overturned in the afternoon (local time), throwing all those on board into the sea. (ANI)