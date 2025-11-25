SP chief Akhilesh Yadav made a subtle dig, vowing to visit Etawah's Kedareshwar Mahadev Temple before others, amid the 'Dhwajarohan' ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Temple, which he had previously skipped, citing no invitation.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday made a subtle political dig, saying he will first fulfil his resolve to visit the Shri Kedareshwar Mahadev Temple under construction in Etawah before visiting other temples.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The remarks come before the historic 'Dhwajarohan' ceremony at the newly constructed Ram Temple in Ayodhya. PM Modi hoisted the sacred saffron flag atop the 191-foot-high shikhara of the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi Temple during a special flag-hoisting ceremony.

Sharing a post on X, Yadav wrote, "Only perfection leads to perfection. With divine inspiration, upon the completion of the Shri Kedareshwar Mahadev Temple, we will also fulfill our resolve to visit other temples."

The SP leader highlighted the importance of faith and positivity, coinciding with the nearing completion of the Shri Kedareshwar Mahadev Temple. "Faith is the energy that fills life with positivity and harmony. Divine will paves the way for darshan, it is God who calls us. The truth is that we all simply walk on the path created by God....Be faithful, be positive!" he added.

'Dhwajarohan' Ceremony at Ayodhya Ram Temple

Following the 'Dhwajarohan' ceremony, a significant ritual at the Ram Temple, which has already witnessed key events including the 'Bhoomi Pujan' on August 5, 2020, and the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony on January 22, 2024. Yadav, who had not attended either of these events, claimed at the time that he had not received any invitation for the January 22 consecration ceremony, either in person or by post, and demanded proof that the invitation had indeed been sent.

Meanwhile, PM Modi hoisted the sacred saffron flag atop the temple's 191-foot-high shikhara at noon today, symbolising the completion of the temple's construction and ushering in a new chapter of cultural celebration and national unity.

The Prime Minister will also address the gathering on this historic occasion. He also offered prayers at the Saptmandir at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple premises, ahead of the flag-hoisting ceremony at the temple.

The Saptmandir houses temples related to Maharshi Vashishtha, Maharshi Vishwamitra, Maharshi Agastya, Maharshi Valmiki, Devi Ahilya, Nishadraj Guha and Mata Shabari. This was followed by a visit to the Sheshavtar Mandir at the Ram Temple premises. (ANI)