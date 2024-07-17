Maharashtra govt offers Rs 6,000 stipend for Class 12 pass; here's how much graduates will get

This scheme aims to provide financial support to young individuals across different educational stages, facilitating improved employment prospects and aiding their transition from academia to the workforce.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde government has announced a new financial assistance scheme ahead of the Assembly Elections 2024, targeting students and recent graduates. The announcement coincided with Ashadhi Ekadashi Day celebrations in Pandharpur.

Under this initiative, students who have passed their Class 12 exams will receive a monthly stipend of Rs. 6,000. Diploma holders will benefit from an increased stipend of Rs. 8,000 per month, while graduates will receive the highest allowance of Rs. 10,000 monthly.

The Maharashtra government's decision is viewed as a proactive step to mitigate economic challenges faced by students and graduates. By easing financial burdens associated with education and early career phases, the scheme aims to enable students to concentrate more on their studies and professional advancement.

