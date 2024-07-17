Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kazakhstan woman raped in private hospital premises in Gurugram, accused arrested

    It is reportedly said that the assault took place on Sunday morning while the woman was under sedatives. The victim had been admitted to the hospital on July 9 and underwent surgery on Saturday.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 17, 2024, 11:30 AM IST

    In a shocking incident, police have arrested a man for allegedly raping a 51-year-old woman from Kazakhstan who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital after arthroscopy surgery, officials reported on Tuesday (July 16). According to reports, the accused, identified as 24-year-old Thakur Singh, was an attendant at Artemis Hospital.

    It is reportedly said that the assault took place on Sunday morning while the woman was under sedatives. The victim had been admitted to the hospital on July 9 and underwent surgery on Saturday. Following the procedure, she was moved to a hospital ward where she was accompanied by her daughter.

    On Sunday morning, the woman's daughter reportedly saw Singh with her mother and immediately raised the alarm. Based on her complaint, police swiftly arrested Singh.

    A spokesperson from Artemis Hospital expressed deep concern over the incident, stressing that the safety of their patients is their top priority and assured full cooperation with authorities for a thorough and impartial investigation.

    Singh has been suspended from his duties pending the investigation, and the patient was discharged from the hospital on Monday, the spokesperson added.

    An FIR has been registered against Singh under section 64(2)(e) (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). He was presented in the city court on Monday and subsequently remanded to judicial custody, police confirmed. Further investigation into the case is underway.

    Last Updated Jul 17, 2024, 11:30 AM IST
