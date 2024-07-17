Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Mumbai: Massive turnout at Air India interviews in Kalina causes stampede-like situation (WATCH)

    The turnout was for walk-in interviews held by Air India Airport Services Ltd, which had announced 2,216 vacancies for the position of a handyman. The sheer number of applicants prompted authorities to intervene to prevent a potential stampede.

    Mumbai Massive turnout at Air India interviews in Kalina causes stampede-like situation (WATCH) AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 17, 2024, 11:45 AM IST

    A massive crowd of job seekers descended upon Air India Airport Services Ltd in Mumbai's Kalina on Tuesday (July 16), leading to chaotic scenes. Videos circulating on social media show thousands of people surging towards the interview center, with some even climbing vehicles and trees in a desperate bid to reach the venue more quickly.

    The turnout was for walk-in interviews held by Air India Airport Services Ltd, which had announced 2,216 vacancies for the position of a handyman. The sheer number of applicants prompted authorities to intervene to prevent a potential stampede.

    Kazakhstan woman raped in private hospital premises in Gurugram, accused arrested

    In an official notification, Air India Airport Services Ltd, formerly known as Air India Air Transport Services Limited (AIASL), had detailed its recruitment drive: "AI Airport Services Ltd wishes to fill in existing vacancies as per the estimated requirements and maintain a wait-list for vacancies arising in the future. Indian Nationals (Male & Female) who meet with the requirements stipulated as mentioned herein, may apply for various posts at Mumbai international airport on a Fixed Term Contract basis (3 years), which may be renewed subject to their performance and the requirements of AI Airport Services Limited. The number of vacancies is indicative and may vary as per operational requirements."

    Bengaluru: Pro-Kannada activists to protest against GT Mall for denying entry to farmer based on attire

    The notification also stressed the company's commitment to reservation policies: "The reservation will be as per the Presidential Directives. The actual reservation of vacancies would depend upon the prevailing strength at the time of appointment."

    Last Updated Jul 17, 2024, 11:45 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kazakhstan woman raped in private hospital premises in Gurugram, accused arrested AJR

    Kazakhstan woman raped in private hospital premises in Gurugram, accused arrested

    Kerala: Thiruvananthapuram struggles with waterlogging, garbage disposal despite funding and efforts anr

    Kerala: Thiruvananthapuram struggles with waterlogging, garbage disposal despite funding and efforts

    Aatmanirbhar Bharat drive: New defence items indigenisation list announced; check details AJR

    Aatmanirbhar Bharat drive: New defence items indigenisation list announced; check details

    Bengaluru Pro Kannada activists to protest against GT Mall for denying entry to farmer based on attire vkp

    Bengaluru: Pro-Kannada activists to protest against GT Mall for denying entry to farmer based on attire

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-103 July 17 2024: Check the first prize winner who won Rs 1 crore anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-103 July 17 2024: Who will win 1st prize worth Rs 1 crore?

    Recent Stories

    Prosenjit Chatterjee talks about shooting BOLD scenes with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the film 'Chokher Bali' RBA

    Prosenjit Chatterjee talks about shooting BOLD scenes with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the film 'Chokher Bali'

    Kazakhstan woman raped in private hospital premises in Gurugram, accused arrested AJR

    Kazakhstan woman raped in private hospital premises in Gurugram, accused arrested

    Kerala: Thiruvananthapuram struggles with waterlogging, garbage disposal despite funding and efforts anr

    Kerala: Thiruvananthapuram struggles with waterlogging, garbage disposal despite funding and efforts

    Petrol diesel FRESH prices announced: Know July 17 rates in YOUR city AJR

    Petrol, diesel FRESH prices announced: Know July 17 rates in YOUR city

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, July 17: Price of 10 gm witness HIGH increase ATG

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, July 17: Price of 10 gm witness HIGH increase

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon