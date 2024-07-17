Mumbai: Massive turnout at Air India interviews in Kalina causes stampede-like situation (WATCH)

The turnout was for walk-in interviews held by Air India Airport Services Ltd, which had announced 2,216 vacancies for the position of a handyman. The sheer number of applicants prompted authorities to intervene to prevent a potential stampede.

A massive crowd of job seekers descended upon Air India Airport Services Ltd in Mumbai's Kalina on Tuesday (July 16), leading to chaotic scenes. Videos circulating on social media show thousands of people surging towards the interview center, with some even climbing vehicles and trees in a desperate bid to reach the venue more quickly.

The turnout was for walk-in interviews held by Air India Airport Services Ltd, which had announced 2,216 vacancies for the position of a handyman. The sheer number of applicants prompted authorities to intervene to prevent a potential stampede.

Kazakhstan woman raped in private hospital premises in Gurugram, accused arrested

In an official notification, Air India Airport Services Ltd, formerly known as Air India Air Transport Services Limited (AIASL), had detailed its recruitment drive: "AI Airport Services Ltd wishes to fill in existing vacancies as per the estimated requirements and maintain a wait-list for vacancies arising in the future. Indian Nationals (Male & Female) who meet with the requirements stipulated as mentioned herein, may apply for various posts at Mumbai international airport on a Fixed Term Contract basis (3 years), which may be renewed subject to their performance and the requirements of AI Airport Services Limited. The number of vacancies is indicative and may vary as per operational requirements."

Bengaluru: Pro-Kannada activists to protest against GT Mall for denying entry to farmer based on attire

The notification also stressed the company's commitment to reservation policies: "The reservation will be as per the Presidential Directives. The actual reservation of vacancies would depend upon the prevailing strength at the time of appointment."

Latest Videos