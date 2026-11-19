The Supreme Court has ordered the Central Empowered Committee and the Taj Trapezium Zone Authority to hold a fresh meeting and submit a joint report within two weeks to resolve disputes over the proposed Integrated Manufacturing Cluster in Agra.

SC Seeks Joint Report on Agra Manufacturing Cluster Within Two Weeks

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) and the Taj Trapezium Zone (TTZ) Authority to hold a fresh meeting and submit a joint report on the proposed Integrated Manufacturing Cluster in Agra, amid differences over the environmental clearance granted to the project.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana asked the two bodies to resolve their differences over the conditional approval granted to the project within the 10,400 sq km ecologically sensitive Taj Trapezium Zone. “It seems to us that there is a necessity to hold a fresh meeting between the TTZ authority and the CEC to iron out the glitches and submit a joint comprehensive report. Let the meeting be held, the conditions discussed, and a joint report be submitted within two weeks,” the apex said.

The direction came after the bench was informed that the CEC and TTZ Authority had reached a conditional decision on the project during a meeting on September 22, but disagreements subsequently emerged over the clearance. The apex court was told that CEC member AK Mohanty had written an email on November 6 expressing reservations about the decision purportedly taken at the September meeting. Attorney General R Venkataramani submitted that although the CEC had recommended conditional permission for tree-felling, the minutes of the meeting had not been properly circulated. He suggested that the two bodies hold another meeting to resolve the differences and place their findings before the court.

In July 2026, the top court had permitted the TTZ Authority to process around 400 pending applications for non-polluting micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). It had clarified that such proposals could be processed without prior court permission only if the TTZ Authority, CEC-nominated experts and NEERI experts arrived at a unanimous decision.

The TTZ, established on December 30, 1996, to protect the Taj Mahal from pollution through an order of the Supreme Court, is a 10,400 sq km area spread across the districts of Agra, Firozabad, Mathura, Hathras and Etah in Uttar Pradesh and Bharatpur district of Rajasthan. The apex court has been hearing cases pertaining to the protection of the Taj Mahal, the fragile ecosystem surrounding it, and construction in the TTZ, an "eco-sensitive area" having four world heritage sites including the 17th-century white marble mausoleum. The mausoleum is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It has been monitoring the issue of protection and preservation of the Taj Mahal, built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his wife Mumtaz Mahal in 1631, and its surroundings. The 500-radius of the monument is a no-construction zone, besides strict regulations on vehicular movement. There is also a ban on the burning of wood near the monument and on municipal solid waste and agricultural waste in the entire area.