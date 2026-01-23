A viral video from Agra has ignited widespread outrage on social media after three young men were seen vandalising a hotel room, after their stay.

The clip shows the men jumping on the bed while wearing shoes, smearing dirt across bedsheets, pillows and blankets without any regard for hygiene or property. As the video progresses, the room descends into complete disorder, with furnishings visibly damaged.

The men are heard boasting that they were “fully utilising” the Rs 500 they paid for the room.

By the end of the video, the hotel room appears badly damaged and utterly untidy. Social media users slammed the behaviour, demanding stronger civic sense and accountability, while several raised concerns over the financial loss and disrespect shown towards hotel staff and property.

A user wrote, “And they self record to show the entire world how great civic sense they do have.”

Another user commented, “Animals behave better. This is atrocious. 0 civic sense.”

A third user wrote, “Seeing the entitlement of these 'tourists' at a ₹500 homestay makes it feel like the civic sense software has been completely uninstalled from our education system.”

