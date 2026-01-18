A viral video of Indian tourists harassing a street performer in Paris has drawn widespread criticism. The group disrupted the artist’s performance by shouting slogans and attempting to film him for social media without consent.

A video circulating on social media has sparked widespread criticism after showing a group of Indian tourists allegedly harassing a street performer in Paris. The incident, which has drawn sharp reactions online, has reignited discussions around tourist behaviour abroad and respect for local artists and public spaces.

According to the video and accompanying claims, the street performer was peacefully engaged in his act when the tourists approached him, began shouting slogans such as “Jai Maharashtra” and “Jai Shivaji,” and attempted to make social media reels with him without his consent. The performer is seen visibly uncomfortable and repeatedly asking the group to stop disrupting his performance and to respect his personal space.

Observers claim that the tourists continued to shout slogans and record content despite the artist’s objections, forcing him to interrupt his performance. The artist eventually stopped them from filming and from chanting slogans, making it clear that he did not want to be involved in their social media activity.

The incident has been described by critics as a display of cultural insensitivity and entitlement, particularly in a foreign country where public performers rely on calm, uninterrupted environments to earn a living. Many social media users condemned the behaviour, calling it embarrassing and harmful to India’s global image.

Several users pointed out that patriotism or cultural pride does not justify invading someone’s space or disrupting their livelihood. Others stressed the importance of understanding local norms and respecting consent, especially while travelling internationally.

The episode has also reopened conversations around responsible tourism, urging travellers to be mindful that public spaces and performers are not props for content creation. Cultural experts have long warned that aggressive or intrusive behaviour by tourists can strain relations between visitors and local communities.

While the identities of the tourists have not been confirmed, the video continues to circulate widely, serving as a reminder of the impact individual actions can have on how a country’s citizens are perceived abroad. The incident underscores the growing need for awareness about respectful conduct, consent, and cultural sensitivity in the age of viral social media content.