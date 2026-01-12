A viral video showing tourists behaving indecently from a moving car in Himachal Pradesh has triggered widespread anger online. The video surfaced as Sissu gram panchayat announced 40-day suspension of tourism amid rituals and local traditions.

A video widely shared on X shows three men standing through the sunroof of a moving car, one of them half-naked. The men are seen enjoying the weather, dancing to loud music and one of them appears to be holding a glass containing an alcohol-like liquid. In the viral video, the men quickly rush back inside the car when an official, believed to be a local authority figure, approaches and clicks a photograph of the vehicle's number plate. The car carries a Haryana registration number.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The men are then seen hurriedly wearing their shirts, while the driver, who remained inside the car throughout, folds his hands in a gesture that appears to be an apology. In the background, the person recording the video can be heard saying in Hindi, “Cut gaya, cut gayaa, lo gayee, gayaa challan,” suggesting that a traffic fine to be issued.

Scroll to load tweet…

Video draws heavy criticism on social media

The video rapidly went vial across social media platforms, especially X, with thousands of users reacting strongly to what they described as public nuisance and indecent behaviour in a sensitive mountain region.

Many users criticised the tourists for disrespecting local culture and public spaces. Several comments described such behaviour as common during peak tourist seasons, with users saying it ruins peace for both locals and responsible visitors.

One widely shared post read: “Tourist destinations are not private properties where you can do whatever you want. They are homes to people. Who enjoys this nuisance? Such behaviour ruins peace for locals and even for those who come here seeking calm.”

Other users demanded strict punishment, including heavy fines, vehicle seizure, and legal action under public nuisance and drunk driving laws.

Debate over tourist behaviour in hill states

The incident reopened a larger debate about unregulated tourism in Himalayan states like Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Several users pointed out that reckless behaviour by a small group of tourists often leads to tension between locals and visitors.

Some social media users unfairly targeted people from specific states based on vehicle number plates, which also drew criticism. A few voices cautioned against stereotyping and urged authorities to focus on enforcing rules equally, rather than blaming entire regions.

Others said that stricter policing and visible enforcement during tourist seasons could prevent such incidents.

Sissu valley tourism suspended for 40 days

Amid the outrage, attention also turned to the decision by the Sissu gram panchayat in Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul-Spiti district to suspend all tourism activities for 40 days, from January 20 to February 28.

The decision applies to the scenic Sissu valley, located in the Chandra valley, which has seen a sharp rise in tourist numbers due to easy access via the Atal Tunnel, even during harsh winter conditions.

Local bodies said the suspension is meant to protect the sanctity of traditional religious rituals and age-old customs, which are observed during this period every year.

Closure is an annual religious practice, say locals

Some social media users clarified that the tourism ban is not a reaction to the viral video but a routine annual decision taken during an important religious period.

According to local authorities, the closure is necessary to ensure uninterrupted worship of local deities and the smooth conduct of traditional ceremonies. They said large crowds, noise, and tourist activities can disturb solemn rituals.

The decision was taken collectively by the Sissu gram panchayat, along with key religious and community organisations. The suspension of tourism was reportedly unanimously supported by several local bodies, including:

Raja Ghepan Committee

Devi Bhoti Committee

Labarang Gompa Committee

Mahila Mandal

Yuvak Mandal

These groups stressed the importance of preserving cultural and spiritual traditions over commercial tourism, especially during sensitive periods.

Tourist rush despite extreme cold

Despite freezing temperatures and heavy snow, hundreds of tourists have been visiting Lahaul in recent weeks, attracted by snow-covered landscapes, winter photography, and adventure activities.

Locals say that while tourism supports livelihoods, unchecked crowding and irresponsible behaviour can harm both culture and the fragile mountain environment.