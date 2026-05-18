Former Karnataka Minister KN Rajanna has fuelled speculation of a leadership change, backing Home Minister G Parameshwara for the CM post if Siddaramaiah steps down. He cited 'old dues' and hinted at high-level discussions in Kerala.

Rajanna Backs Parameshwara for CM Post Speaking in Tumkur after the state government's third-year achievement ceremony, Rajanna said, "We are saying that if Siddaramaiah wants a change, Parameshwara should become CM."Rajanna recalled Parameshwara's tenure as Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President for eight years and said, "If he had won in 2013, he would have become CM. He didn't win then. The old dues are still pending." In a pointed remark, he added, "Is it Siddaramaiah's house to give away? Is it property? Power is not anyone's property. It is not my property, it is not someone else's property. Parameshwara's property is not the property of politicians. People give us alms, you know." High-Level Discussion Hinted in Kerala Rajanna also hinted at a possible high-level discussion during the upcoming Keralam visit of senior Congress leaders. "Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and DK Shivakumar will be there. Why not discuss it there? That is also a possibility," he said.Referring to the Chief Minister's travel plan, he noted, "I saw his tour programme. They will leave at 10 o'clock in the morning from here. They will reach Thiruvananthapuram at 8.30 or 8.45 am. At 10 am, the CM will participate in the ceremony. It will be over in 45 minutes. They could have come back later, but they will stay there till 3 pm.""My personal expectation is that it can be final now. I thought that since everyone is there, something can be discussed," Rajanna said.He added that "three or four people will get together and talk for five minutes and come up with an opinion. Whatever comes out of Rahul Gandhi's mouth will be implemented."The remarks come amid ongoing discussions within the Karnataka Congress over power-sharing after the government completes three years in office. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Former Karnataka Minister KN Rajanna stoked fresh speculation over a leadership change in Karnataka, saying Home Minister G Parameshwara should become Chief Minister if CM Siddaramaiah steps down.Speaking in Tumkur after the state government's third-year achievement ceremony, Rajanna said, "We are saying that if Siddaramaiah wants a change, Parameshwara should become CM."Rajanna recalled Parameshwara's tenure as Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President for eight years and said, "If he had won in 2013, he would have become CM. He didn't win then. The old dues are still pending." In a pointed remark, he added, "Is it Siddaramaiah's house to give away? Is it property? Power is not anyone's property. It is not my property, it is not someone else's property. Parameshwara's property is not the property of politicians. People give us alms, you know."Rajanna also hinted at a possible high-level discussion during the upcoming Keralam visit of senior Congress leaders. "Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and DK Shivakumar will be there. Why not discuss it there? That is also a possibility," he said.Referring to the Chief Minister's travel plan, he noted, "I saw his tour programme. They will leave at 10 o'clock in the morning from here. They will reach Thiruvananthapuram at 8.30 or 8.45 am. At 10 am, the CM will participate in the ceremony. It will be over in 45 minutes. They could have come back later, but they will stay there till 3 pm.""My personal expectation is that it can be final now. I thought that since everyone is there, something can be discussed," Rajanna said.He added that "three or four people will get together and talk for five minutes and come up with an opinion. Whatever comes out of Rahul Gandhi's mouth will be implemented."The remarks come amid ongoing discussions within the Karnataka Congress over power-sharing after the government completes three years in office. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source