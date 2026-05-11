A viral video from Bareilly shows an elderly man carrying his sick wife home in a handcart after failing to get treatment or an ambulance at the district hospital. District Magistrate Avinash Singh has ordered a three-member inquiry committee, with a report due in three days. Deputy CM has also promised strict action if negligence is confirmed.

A disturbing video from Bareilly has caused concern across Uttar Pradesh. The clip allegedly shows an elderly man taking his ailing wife home in a hand-pulled cart after he said he could not get treatment or an ambulance at the district government hospital. The video spread quickly on social media. In it, the man appears upset and is seen crying while moving his wife in the cart. After the video went viral, officials took notice of the matter.

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High-level committee formed

Bareilly District Magistrate Avinash Singh ordered an inquiry on Sunday. He said that insensitivity and negligence on hospital premises will not be tolerated. He also announced that a three-member high-level committee would investigate the incident. The committee has been asked to submit its report within three days, according to news agency PTI.

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Action Ordered By State Government

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who also holds the health portfolio, warned that strict action will be taken if negligence is found. Referring to the viral video, he said that patients should be treated with care and respect.

He stated that any form of negligence in patient care will face strong punishment. A probe has started following his direction.

Hospital’s Response

Dr Pawan Kumar Arun, Director General of Medical Health, confirmed that an investigation has begun. He also said that the guard on duty at the time has been removed while the inquiry continues.

Dr RC Dixit, Additional Superintendent In-charge of Bareilly District Hospital, said the elderly woman had been receiving treatment for the past three days. He explained that she developed breathing problems on Friday. Doctors later referred her to a higher medical centre on Saturday.

Dr Dixit said the man started taking his wife away from the hospital without informing doctors or staff. However, no discharge or referral slip was shown to support this claim.

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Allegations In The Video

In the video, the elderly man claims that despite spending many hours at the hospital, his wife was not admitted. His emotional condition in the clip has led to public sympathy and debate online.

The case has now become a matter of official investigation. Authorities have promised fair action based on the findings of the committee’s report