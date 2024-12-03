Agartala: Police take action against 4 cops, 7 people arrested over breach of premises of Bangladesh mission

Action has been taken against four police officers and seven individuals have been arrested in connection with the breach of premises at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala, according to police on Tuesday.

Three sub-inspectors were suspended, and a deputy superintendent of police was "closed" and directed to report to the police headquarters for alleged dereliction of duty, stated Kiran Kumar K, SP of West Tripura, in a PTI report.

"A suo moto case was registered at the New Capital Complex (NCC) police station over the incident. Seven persons have been arrested so far for their alleged involvement in the incident," he said.

The police have initiated an investigation into the incident and will take appropriate legal action, the SP added.

Following the breach, security at the consulate was enhanced, with personnel from the CRPF and Tripura State Rifles (TSR) deployed, the SP stated.

The incident occurred on Monday when activists from the Hindu Sangharsh Samity were protesting the arrest of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das and the alleged atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh.

Condemning the incident, Chief Minister Manik Saha said, "During the protest rally, a group of youth tried to barge into the Assistant High Commission office of Bangladesh in Agartala. I condemned the incident. Peaceful protest can be allowed but such behaviour is not acceptable."

India on protesters breaching premises of Bangladesh mission in Agartala

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a statement following the incident. "The incident earlier today of the breach of premises at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala is deeply regrettable," the MEA said.

"Diplomatic and consular properties should not be targeted under any circumstances," it said.

"The government is taking action to step up security arrangements for the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi and their deputy/assistant high commissions in the country," it said.

In a statement issued in Dhaka, the Bangladesh foreign ministry expressed its deep resentment over the "violent demonstration and attack by a large group of protesters of the Hindu Sangharsh Samiti" on the premises of the assistant high commission.

The ministry claimed the protesters gained access to the premises by "breaking down the main gate." It further alleged that the protesters "vandalised the flag pole, desecrated the national flag of Bangladesh and also damaged properties inside the assistant high commission."

The Bangladesh foreign ministry also accused the local police, responsible for securing the premises, of being inactive in controlling the situation.

It stated that the attack on the mission violated the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and urged the Indian authorities to conduct a "thorough investigation," prevent further violence against Bangladesh's missions, and ensure the safety of Bangladeshi officials.

