Man eats egg, pretends to drink alcohol inside Delhi Metro, held after video goes viral (WATCH)

A 25-year-old man landed behind bars for creating a nuisance inside a Delhi Metro train by pretending to consume alcohol and eat eggs in a bid to gain attention on social media, an official said on Wednesday.

The man, identified as Aakash Kumar, a resident of Shahdara, was apprehended by Metro Police following a formal complaint lodged on April 8 by Amar Dev, the Senior Station Manager at Karkardooma Metro Station, according to news agency PTI.

In the now-viral footage, Kumar can be seen sipping from a glass and munching on a peeled egg while riding a Pink Line train en route to Maujpur. The incident sparked concern among Metro authorities, prompting a swift investigation.

With the help of DMRC officials, CISF personnel, and housekeeping teams, police meticulously examined the footage and soon zeroed in on the man behind the act. Kumar was eventually tracked down and arrested in the Burari area.

During interrogation, Kumar revealed that the clip was recorded on March 23 around 10 PM during his commute from Welcome to Karkardooma Court Metro station. He confessed that the bottle held nothing but a soft drink and admitted the entire performance was a calculated attempt to gain online attention.

"He had recorded the video to go viral on social media. The bottle did not contain alcohol," police said.

Legal proceedings have been initiated against him under Section 59 of the Delhi Metro Railway (Operation and Maintenance) Act, which deals with misconduct and nuisance in Metro premises.

