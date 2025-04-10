user
user icon

Man eats egg, pretends to drink alcohol inside Delhi Metro, held after video goes viral (WATCH)

A 25-year-old man landed behind bars for creating a nuisance inside a Delhi Metro train by pretending to consume alcohol and eat eggs in a bid to gain attention on social media.

Man eats egg, pretends to drink alcohol inside Delhi Metro, held after video goes viral (WATCH) shk
Shweta Kumari
Shweta Kumari
Published: Apr 10, 2025, 10:37 AM IST

A 25-year-old man landed behind bars for creating a nuisance inside a Delhi Metro train by pretending to consume alcohol and eat eggs in a bid to gain attention on social media, an official said on Wednesday.

The man, identified as Aakash Kumar, a resident of Shahdara, was apprehended by Metro Police following a formal complaint lodged on April 8 by Amar Dev, the Senior Station Manager at Karkardooma Metro Station, according to news agency PTI.

In the now-viral footage, Kumar can be seen sipping from a glass and munching on a peeled egg while riding a Pink Line train en route to Maujpur. The incident sparked concern among Metro authorities, prompting a swift investigation.

With the help of DMRC officials, CISF personnel, and housekeeping teams, police meticulously examined the footage and soon zeroed in on the man behind the act. Kumar was eventually tracked down and arrested in the Burari area.

Also read: Drunk passenger urinates on co-flyer aboard Air India flight to Bangkok

During interrogation, Kumar revealed that the clip was recorded on March 23 around 10 PM during his commute from Welcome to Karkardooma Court Metro station. He confessed that the bottle held nothing but a soft drink and admitted the entire performance was a calculated attempt to gain online attention.

"He had recorded the video to go viral on social media. The bottle did not contain alcohol," police said.

Legal proceedings have been initiated against him under Section 59 of the Delhi Metro Railway (Operation and Maintenance) Act, which deals with misconduct and nuisance in Metro premises.

Also read: Delhi: Man seen dangling from Mayur Vihar metro station, jumps, hospitalised in critical condition (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'No need to give him Biryani, facilities like Kasab': 26/11 hero on Tahawwur Rana's extradition (WATCH) shk

'No need to give him Biryani, facilities like Kasab': 26/11 hero on Tahawwur Rana's extradition (WATCH)

Indian Army Boosts Air Defence with Indigenous Missiles: MRSAM Operational, QRSAM Near Deployment shk

Indian Army Boosts Air Defence with Indigenous Missiles: MRSAM Operational, QRSAM Near Deployment

No more photocopies! Here's how new Aadhaar app lets you share your ID digitally AJR

No more photocopies! Here's how new Aadhaar app lets you share your ID digitally

Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth, accused of killing son, assaults woman constable inside Goa prison fir filed anr

Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth, accused of killing son, assaults woman constable inside Goa prison

16 years later, will Tahawwur Rana pay for 26/11 Mumbai carnage snt

16 years later, will Tahawwur Rana pay for 26/11 Mumbai carnage?

Recent Stories

Will Trump's tariffs crash FIFA's $15 bn 2026 World Cup dream snt

Will Trump's tariffs crash FIFA's $15 bn 2026 World Cup dream?

'No need to give him Biryani, facilities like Kasab': 26/11 hero on Tahawwur Rana's extradition (WATCH) shk

'No need to give him Biryani, facilities like Kasab': 26/11 hero on Tahawwur Rana's extradition (WATCH)

Jasmin Walia Inspired Bodycon Dress Ideas for IPL Match Outfits sri

IPL Match Outfit: Jasmin Walia Bodycon Dress for Camera Focus

Kerala: Gold price hits all-time high of Rs 68480 per sovereign in single-day spike april 10 2025 anr

Kerala: Gold price hits all-time high of Rs 68,480 per sovereign in single-day spike

Kesari 2: Akshay Kumar starrer gets 'A' certificate; check run-time here ATG

'Kesari 2': Akshay Kumar starrer gets 'A' certificate; check run-time here

Recent Videos

No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride

No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | Dubai-Mumbai Underwater Train? Reality Check on Viral Concept | 1000 km/h in 2 Hours?

Gulf Pulse | Dubai-Mumbai Underwater Train? Reality Check on Viral Concept | 1000 km/h in 2 Hours?

Video Icon
World Pulse | 24 Times More Powerful Than Hiroshima Bomb: US Speeds Up B61-13 Production. What is it

World Pulse | 24 Times More Powerful Than Hiroshima Bomb: US Speeds Up B61-13 Production. What is it

Video Icon
Kunal Kamra Roasts Bigg Boss: 'Mental Hospital Is Better!' | Asianet Newsable

Kunal Kamra Roasts Bigg Boss: 'Mental Hospital Is Better!' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Burkha-Clad Woman Caught Without Ticket: Threatens 'Kaat Ke Daal Dungi' & Questions PM!

Burkha-Clad Woman Caught Without Ticket: Threatens 'Kaat Ke Daal Dungi' & Questions PM!

Video Icon