Chinmoy Krishna Das' advocate battles for life after brutal attack in Bangladesh, viral photo sparks outrage

ISKCON Kolkata spokesperson Radharamn Das alleged on Monday that Advocate Ramen Roy, who had defended Bangladesh's Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das in a legal case, was brutally attacked in the neighbouring country. Roy is reportedly in critical condition and battling for his life in a hospital ICU.

According to Das, Roy's only "crime" was representing Chinmoy Krishna Das in court. He further claimed that a group of Islamists ransacked Roy's home, leaving him gravely injured.

“Please pray for Advocate Ramen Roy. His only 'fault' was defending Chinmoy Krishna Das in court. Islamists ransacked his home and brutally attacked him, leaving him in the ICU, fighting for his life. #SaveBangladeshiHindus #FreeChinmoyKrishnaPrabhu,” he posted on X along with a picture of Roy in ICU.

Speaking to a Bengali news channel, Das, also ISKCON Kolkata vice president, said, “This brutal attack on advocate Roy is a direct consequence of his legal defence of Chinmoy Krishna Das. It reflects the growing danger faced by those who defend the rights of religious minorities in Bangladesh.”

Chinmay Krishna, a spokesperson for Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote, was arrested on Monday at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport while traveling to Chattogram to attend a rally.

The following day, a court in Bangladesh denied him bail and ordered his imprisonment.

During the 1971 Liberation War, Hindus constituted around 22% of Bangladesh's population. However, this figure has drastically declined over the decades, with the community now representing only about 8% of the country's total population.

This decline is attributed to factors such as socio-political marginalization, mass exodus, and periodic incidents of violence targeting the minority community.

