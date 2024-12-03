Chinmoy Krishna Das' advocate battles for life after brutal attack in Bangladesh, viral photo sparks outrage

ISKCON Kolkata spokesperson Radharamn Das alleged on Monday that Advocate Ramen Roy, who had defended Bangladesh's Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das in a legal case, was brutally attacked in the neighbouring country.

Advocate defending Chinmoy Krishna Das battles for life after brutal attack in Bangladesh, sparks outrage
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Dec 3, 2024, 9:36 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 3, 2024, 9:36 AM IST

ISKCON Kolkata spokesperson Radharamn Das alleged on Monday that Advocate Ramen Roy, who had defended Bangladesh's Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das in a legal case, was brutally attacked in the neighbouring country. Roy is reportedly in critical condition and battling for his life in a hospital ICU.

According to Das, Roy's only "crime" was representing Chinmoy Krishna Das in court. He further claimed that a group of Islamists ransacked Roy's home, leaving him gravely injured.

Also read: 'Don't wear saffron and tilak': ISKCON Kolkata to Bangladesh monks amid rising attacks on Hindus

“Please pray for Advocate Ramen Roy. His only 'fault' was defending Chinmoy Krishna Das in court. Islamists ransacked his home and brutally attacked him, leaving him in the ICU, fighting for his life. #SaveBangladeshiHindus #FreeChinmoyKrishnaPrabhu,” he posted on X along with a picture of Roy in ICU.

Please note: Asianet Newsable could not independently verify the authenticity of the viral photo.

Speaking to a Bengali news channel, Das, also ISKCON Kolkata vice president, said, “This brutal attack on advocate Roy is a direct consequence of his legal defence of Chinmoy Krishna Das. It reflects the growing danger faced by those who defend the rights of religious minorities in Bangladesh.”

Chinmay Krishna, a spokesperson for Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote, was arrested on Monday at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport while traveling to Chattogram to attend a rally.

The following day, a court in Bangladesh denied him bail and ordered his imprisonment.

Also read: Bangladesh stops 63 ISKCON devotees from entering India citing 'safety' reason amidst rising tensions

During the 1971 Liberation War, Hindus constituted around 22% of Bangladesh's population. However, this figure has drastically declined over the decades, with the community now representing only about 8% of the country's total population.

This decline is attributed to factors such as socio-political marginalization, mass exodus, and periodic incidents of violence targeting the minority community.

Here's a look at how social media users reacted to alleged attack on Chinmoy Krishna Das' advocate:

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'Don't wear saffron and tilak': ISKCON Kolkata to Bangladesh monks amid rising attacks on Hindus anr

'Don't wear saffron and tilak': ISKCON Kolkata to Bangladesh monks amid rising attacks on Hindus

Hell to pay Donald Trump issues deadline to Hamas for Gaza hostage release gcw

‘Hell to pay in Middle East’: Donald Trump issues deadline to Hamas for Gaza hostage release

Israel PM Netanyahu vows strong response to Hezbollah's mortar attack, calls it serious ceasefire violation snt

Israel PM Netanyahu vows strong response to Hezbollah's mortar attack, calls it serious ceasefire violation

football Guinea stampede: Govt confirms 56 dead after violent clashes disrupt football match in N'Zerekore (WATCH) snt

Guinea stampede: Govt confirms 56 dead after violent clashes disrupt football match in N'Zerekore (WATCH)

Nearly 1.5 lakh employees in tech lost jobs in 2024; Intel, Tesla, Microsoft among hardest hit shk

Nearly 1.5 lakh employees in tech lost jobs in 2024; Intel, Tesla, Microsoft among hardest hit

Recent Stories

Agartala Police take action against 4 cops, 7 people arrested over breach of premises of Bangladesh mission snt

Agartala: Police take action against 4 cops, 7 people arrested over breach of premises of Bangladesh mission

SHOCKING! Actor playing demon in Ramayana kills live pig, eats raw meat on stage in Odisha (WATCH) dmn

SHOCKING! Actor playing demon in Ramayana kills live pig, eats raw meat on stage in Odisha (WATCH)

SHOCKING India tops global list for mobile malware attacks with 28% share, surpasses US and Canada snt

SHOCKING! India tops global list for mobile malware attacks with 28% share, surpasses US and Canada

HUGE benefits for employees! EPF upper limit may increase to Rs 30,000 gcw

HUGE benefits for employees! EPF upper limit may increase to Rs 30,000

Centre insists Kerala must repay Rs 817 cr for Vizhinjam project, rejects request to not treat VGF as loan dmn

Centre insists Kerala must repay Rs 817 cr for Vizhinjam project, rejects request to not treat VGF as loan

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon