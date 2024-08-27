PM Modi speaks to Russia's Putin after Ukraine visit, reaffirms support for peaceful resolution of conflict

During his talk, PM Modi reiterated India’s firm commitment to support an early, abiding and peaceful resolution of the conflict. On Monday, he also held discussion with the US President, Joe Biden on the Ukraine conflict. Biden commended his visit to Ukraine.

Days after his one-day visit to Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday had a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, discussing the ongoing conflict between Moscow and Kyiv and shared his insight that he observed during his visit to Ukraine.

In a post on X, Modi said: “Spoke with President Putin today. Discussed measures to further strengthen Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. Exchanged perspectives on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and my insights from the recent visit to Ukraine.”

During his talk, he reiterated India’s firm commitment to support an early, abiding and peaceful resolution of the conflict. On Monday, he also held discussion with the US President, Joe Biden on the Ukraine conflict. Biden commended his visit to Ukraine.

In a statement, the White House said: “The President commended the Prime Minister for his historic visits to Poland and Ukraine, the first by an Indian Prime Minister in decades, and for his message of peace and ongoing humanitarian support for Ukraine, including its energy sector.”

The Prime Minister Office in a statement said: “While discussing the situation in Ukraine, the Prime Minister briefed President Biden on his recent visit to Ukraine. He reiterated India's consistent position in favour of dialogue and diplomacy and expressed full support for early return of peace and stability.” It was the first visit by any Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine.

During his bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday at Kyiv, he vouched for peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

"India was never neutral, we have always been on the side of peace," PM Modi told Zelenskyy. Further, he added New Delhi is ready to play an active role in the path to peace and progress.

Since February 2022, Russia and Ukraine have been involved in conflict and New Delhi has always been advocating for “dialogue and diplomacy” for resolving the conflict between the two countries.

Latest Videos