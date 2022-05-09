Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    After Khalistani flags controversy in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh seals all inter-state borders

    After Khalistani flags controversy in Dharamshala Himachal Pradesh seals all inter state borders gcw
    Himachal Pradesh, First Published May 9, 2022, 9:53 AM IST

    Following Sunday morning's provocative destruction of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly building and a banned group's 'Khalistan' referendum demand, the hill state has increased security beginning Sunday midnight. Interstate borders have been blocked, and police barriers have been installed. Strict vigilance has also been requested for hotels and other "possible hideouts."

    According to the official directive, bomb disposal units have been placed on high alert, and protection for important state infrastructure has been enhanced. Security has been increased at the state's borders, and police have been ordered to conduct "intense" night patrols.

    Chief Minister Jairam Thakur ordered an investigation this morning after flags of 'Khalistan' were seen draped over the gates and boundary wall of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly in Dharamshala, as well as pro-Khalistan graffiti on its walls.

    The state police have stated that they believe visitors from Punjab are involved. The CM has stated that he will evaluate border security with neighbouring states Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, and Punjab. Himachal Pradesh welcomes visitors from all around India. The state administration has also committed to educate all watchmen and security guards working in government buildings, banks, and public sector enterprises to quickly report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station.

    According to reports, an intelligence notice released on April 26 warned of such an occurrence. According to the warning, Gurupatwant Singh Pannu, the chairman of Sikhs for Justice, had sent a letter to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister claiming that a flag of Bhindranwale and Khalistan will be raised in Shimla.

    The SFJ was outraged when Himachal Pradesh prohibited cars wearing Bhindranwale and Khalsitani flags. The organisation had planned to raise the Khalistani flag on March 29 but was unable to do so owing to tight security.

    Last Updated May 9, 2022, 9:53 AM IST
