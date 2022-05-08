Khalistani flags put up at Himachal Pradesh assembly's gate, CM says strict action against culprits

"CCTV video is being studied. We will take harsh measures against the perpetrators. I implore the people of the state to keep the peace. We will shortly reassess border security with other states," CM Jairam Thakur continued.

Authorities removed flags with 'Khalistani insignia' found tied to the main entrance and boundary wall of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly in Dharamshala on Sunday morning.

Kangra SP Khushal Sharma said the event may have happened late at night or early in the morning. "The Khalistan flags have been taken from the Vidhan Sabha gate. It might be the work of some Punjabi visitors. We're going to file a complaint today," he stated.

Yellow flags were observed flying from assembly gates and boundary barriers. On the boundary walls, the word 'Khalistan' was also inscribed in Punjabi.

"I condemn the callous act of erecting Khalistan flags at the Dharamshala Assembly Complex gate in the dead of night. Because this assembly only meets in the winter, there is a greater requirement for security precautions here during that time," according to CM Jairam Thakur's tweet.

Dr. Nipun Jindal, Deputy Commissioner, verified the occurrence. He stated that the police are reviewing CCTV video from the surrounding regions in order to identify the perpetrators.

"Miscreants had erected five to six Khalistani flags and scribbled Khalistan Zindabad slogans on the outside entrance of the state legislative Assembly in Tapivan. The flags have been taken down, and the words have been erased. A case has been opened by the police, and an investigation is underway," he stated.

According to the police, the incident appeared to be the work of some Punjabi visitors, and a complaint would be filed.