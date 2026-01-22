Sanjeev Khirwar, a 1994-batch IAS officer, has been appointed Delhi MCD commissioner, marking his return to the capital after his 2022 transfer to Ladakh following a dog-walking stadium controversy.

Sanjeev Khirwar, a 1994-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, has been appointed the new Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) commissioner, returning to the national capital after more than three years away following a widely publicised controversy.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued the appointment order, which was communicated to the office of Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor (L-G). Khirwar takes over from Ashwani Kumar, a 1992-batch IAS officer who has been transferred to Jammu and Kashmir.

Khirwar’s re-entry into a frontline administrative role comes at a critical time for the MCD, which is preparing to present its annual budget to the Municipal Corporation House later this month. The corporation faces major administrative and financial challenges, and the commissioner’s role is central to overseeing daily operations, implementing policies, and coordinating among departments.

The appointment has drawn attention because of Khirwar’s past controversy. In 2022, while serving as the Principal Secretary (Revenue) in Delhi, he became embroiled in a heated public row after allegations emerged that he had requested athletes to leave the Thyagraj Stadium early so he could walk his dog on the field. The incident triggered widespread public criticism and social media backlash, prompting authorities to transfer him to Ladakh as part of a reshuffle.

Despite the uproar, Khirwar had denied that his actions had caused any disruption to athletes, asserting that claims about interference with their training were inaccurate. Still, the episode highlighted broader concerns about bureaucratic entitlement and privilege among senior officials and sparked debates about accountability.

Following the controversy, Khirwar’s wife, Rinku Dugga, also a 1994-batch IAS officer, was compulsorily retired under the Central Civil Services Pension Rules after a review of her service record.

Khirwar’s return to Delhi and his leadership of India’s largest civic body has raised questions from some observers and members of the public about administrative priorities and the signals sent by reinstating an officer associated with a past scandal. However, supporters of the appointment note that the commissioner’s experience — including his AGMUT cadre service — equips him to tackle the complex urban governance issues facing Delhi, from infrastructure development and sanitation to stray animal management.

As Khirwar assumes charge, all eyes will be on how he navigates the MCD’s immediate responsibilities and whether his tenure will shift focus back to core civic challenges.